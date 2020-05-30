Left Menu
RAI welcomes govt decision to allow malls, shopping centres to resume operations from Jun 8

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 20:26 IST
RAI welcomes govt decision to allow malls, shopping centres to resume operations from Jun 8
RAI CEO Kumar Rajagopalan said the retailers' body has been in touch with various government officials since the lockdown. Image Credit: ANI

Retailers Association of India (RAI) on Saturday welcomed the government's order to allow the opening of malls and shopping centres from June 8, saying it is important for retailers to open up to get the economy moving forward. RAI CEO Kumar Rajagopalan said the retailers' body has been in touch with various government officials since the lockdown.

"We believe that the government is satisfied that the malls would follow the SOPs as is required," he said in a statement. Stressing on the significance of the Home Ministry's order, he said: "It is important for malls and various retailers to open up and to get the economy moving forward". Retailers and malls have to ensure that standard operating procedure (SOPs) so that citizens are safe and the people working in these places are also safe, Rajagopalan said.

