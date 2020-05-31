Left Menu
Development News Edition

Real time power market to go live on Sunday night, delivery at midnight

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 13:37 IST
Real time power market to go live on Sunday night, delivery at midnight

The real time market (RTM) for power will go live on Sunday night with electricity delivery at midnight, an Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) official said.  The RTM enables consumers, including distribution companies (discoms) and captive users, to buy power on exchanges just an hour before delivery

"IEX is all set to launch RTM today evening. The first RTM trading session will be held at 10.45 PM on 31 May 2020 with delivery at 0000 Hrs on 1 June 2020 (Sunday midnight)," Shruti Bhatia, Head - Corporate Communications and CSR of IEX, told PTI. She said the market will feature 48 auction windows of half-an-hour each during the day, with delivery of power within one hour of trading (session close).  Currently, consumers, including discoms and captive users, can buy power a day prior in the Day Ahead Market (DAM) on the power exchanges where trading is done for two hours daily from 10 am to 12 noon. The main purpose of introducing a real time power market is to deal with renewables interference and better portfolio management by power generation companies (gencos), discoms and other consumers. With more and more renewable energy capacity being added to power grids, there would be need for sudden ramp-up and downsizing of supply. Consumers can plan their energy supplies in a better way and gencos would be able to increase or decrease their output accordingly using the RTM facility.  RTM will optimise generation resources and facilitate generators and discoms to sell surplus power efficiently with next day payment cycle, Bhatia added. Apart from IEX, Power Exchange of India Ltd (PXIL) has also planned to launch RTM on its platform from June 1.  At present there are two power exchanges in India -- IEX and PXIL.  The commencement of the new market segment is in line with power regulator CERC's commitment to deepen the power market and offer new and innovative products to further the efficiency and savings for the market participants, Bhatia added. Earlier in March, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) had decided to defer the implementation of real time power market till June 1 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Initially, RTM was scheduled to start from April 1 this year. The government had imposed the coronavirus lockdown from March 25.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Chinese vaccine could be ready by year-end, government body says

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: New York governor signs bill granting death benefits to deceased front-line workers

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill Saturday granting death benefits to the families of police officers, public health workers and other front-line workers who have died of the coronavirus. The bill passed by state lawmakers provides a...

Maha: RPF jawans among six new COVID-19 cases in Amravati

Six persons, including four jawans of the Railway Protection Force RPF and state Home Guard, tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday in Maharashtras Amravati district, taking the number of the infected people to 218, an official said. Thr...

Social media photos show several fires throughout downtown Richmond

Photos on social media show several fires throughout downtown Richmond overnight as protests in the Virginia capital continued. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the headquarters of the nearby United Daughters of the Confederacy burn...

We're finishing the film: Christopher Nolan on 'Tenet'

Director Christopher Nolan has given an update to fans about his much-awaited film Tenet, saying the globetrotting espionage thriller will be ready for a release whenever the theatres reopen. Tenet, which is expected to be released worldwid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020