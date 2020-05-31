Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICAI to develop audit quality indicators; seeks to bolster competence of Indian audit firms

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 15:15 IST
ICAI to develop audit quality indicators; seeks to bolster competence of Indian audit firms

In efforts to strengthen quality of auditing activities, chartered accountants' apex body ICAI will develop a framework for audit quality indicators that will also help Indian audit firms and auditors to compete globally. ICAI President Atul Kumar Gupta said that currently quality of audit is not being benchmarked, and the focus is to have customised audit quality indicators.

The Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has also decided to open a Centre for Audit Quality at Jaipur. The plans assume significance against the backdrop of the government proposing changes in the existing regulations to enhance audit independence and accountability.

According to Gupta, the centre would be developing audit quality indicators, carry out capacity building activities and gradually there can be an "audit quality maturity model" whereby the quality can be benchmarked. "When we will have the audit quality maturity model, we will be guiding the members on what kind of steps should one use, capacity building, procedures to be followed...," he said.

There are around 80,000 audit firms in the country and the count of practising auditors is about 1.5 lakh. The institute has nearly 3 lakh members and half of them are working in the industry. "The idea is to develop a framework for audit quality indicators that will help Indian audit firms and auditors compete globally," Gupta told PTI.

In February, the corporate affairs ministry came out with a consultation paper to examine the existing provisions of law and make suitable amendments therein to enhance audit independence and accountability. The ministry's consultation paper also came amid several auditors and auditing entities coming under the regulatory lens for alleged misdoings.

One of the proposals in the consultation paper was about development of a 'Composite Audit Quality Index' to improve accountability of auditors and audit firms. "To build a culture of quality audit, and to have a ready-reckoner for measurement of audit quality, an index may be developed involving qualitative and quantitative measures - at both engagement level and firm level. It may be made mandatory for big listed companies and voluntary for others.

"This index will also facilitate companies in objectively assessing the auditors/audit firms before their appointment," as per the consultation paper. A final decision on the proposals, for which stakeholders' suggestions have also been gathered, is yet to be taken by the ministry.

Elaborating on the concept of audit quality indicators, he said they can be adopted by audit firms on a voluntary basis to maintain, improve and showcase their quality level. Noting that development of audit quality indicators would be a continuous exercise, Gupta said there are international indicators available and those have to be customised as per local requirements.

Compared to foreign countries, India has more number of small and medium audit practitioners. So, the audit quality indicators need to be customised, he added. Gupta said the centre would be doing a lot of research as well as capacity building, and training programmes for the members and the industry.

Research and innovation would also be carried out in the area of audit for improving overall audit quality. To ensure quality of audit works, the framework of peer review board and financial review board are already in place.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Chinese vaccine could be ready by year-end, government body says

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: New York governor signs bill granting death benefits to deceased front-line workers

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill Saturday granting death benefits to the families of police officers, public health workers and other front-line workers who have died of the coronavirus. The bill passed by state lawmakers provides a...

Maha: RPF jawans among six new COVID-19 cases in Amravati

Six persons, including four jawans of the Railway Protection Force RPF and state Home Guard, tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday in Maharashtras Amravati district, taking the number of the infected people to 218, an official said. Thr...

Social media photos show several fires throughout downtown Richmond

Photos on social media show several fires throughout downtown Richmond overnight as protests in the Virginia capital continued. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the headquarters of the nearby United Daughters of the Confederacy burn...

We're finishing the film: Christopher Nolan on 'Tenet'

Director Christopher Nolan has given an update to fans about his much-awaited film Tenet, saying the globetrotting espionage thriller will be ready for a release whenever the theatres reopen. Tenet, which is expected to be released worldwid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020