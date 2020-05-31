Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adani Power board to consider delisting from BSE, NSE on Wednesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 20:56 IST
Adani Power board to consider delisting from BSE, NSE on Wednesday

Adani Power board will consider a proposal to delist its entire equity shares from the BSE and NSE in its meeting scheduled on Wednesday. "...meeting of board of directors of Adani Power Ltd to be held on June 03, 2020 to consider the proposal for voluntary delisting of the equity shares of the company received from Adani Properties Private Ltd and related matters incidental thereto," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company has received letter on May 29. 2020 (the "Delisting Proposal Letter") from Adani Properties Private Ltd (APPL),  a member of the promoter and promoter group of the Company, the filing said.  In the Delisting Proposal Letter, the APPL has expressed its intention either by itself or together with other members of the Promoter Group as the case may be to acquire all the equity shares of the Company, each equity share having face value of Rs 10 held by the public shareholders of the company. The APPL also stated that if the delisting offer is successful, (then the company will) voluntarily delist the equity shares of the company from BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (the "Stock Exchanges").  The promoter group collectively holds 2,89,16,12,567 equity shares of the company representing 74.97 per of the paid-up equity share capital.

The public shareholders hold 96,53,26,374 equity shares, which corresponds to 25.03 per cent in of the paid-up equity share capital. The board will also consider appointment of a merchant banker for delisting.

TRENDING

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Trump postpones G7 summit, to be held in September now

IIT-Guwahati develops contactless mobile application for safe air travel during COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand govt classifies Covid-19 districts into orange, red zones

The Uttarakhand government on Sunday categorized the districts under orange, red, and green zones to contain the COVID-19 in the state. The government has put Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, Pithora...

43 deaths in UP in incidents related to rain, thunderstorm: State govt

Forty-three people have lost their lives in various incidents related to rain and thunderstorm in Uttar Pradesh on May 30, the state government said on Sunday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives, and d...

Haryana to open interstate borders from June 1, places of worship from June 8

The Haryana government on Sunday issued fresh guidelines for the next phase of lockdown and decided to open its interstate borders, including those with Delhi from June 1 and places of worship, hotels and malls from June 8. Seeking to follo...

2 more test COVID-19 positive in UP's Shamli district

Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradeshs Shamli on Sunday, taking the total number cases in the district to nine, officials saidThe district magistrate said that both the men had returned from Noida on May 28They have ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020