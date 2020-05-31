Kolkata airport issues new set of guidelines for passengers

The Netaji Subhas Chandra BoseInternational Airport authorities on Sunday issued a new setof guidelines for passengers availing flights from here

It asked passengers to reach the airport three hoursbefore departure time since COVID-19 prevention measures suchas bag sanitisation and thermal screening will take longerthan usual

The airport hosted 1,745 passengers arriving and 1,219departing on the third day of resumption of operations onSaturday, it said in its official twitter handle.