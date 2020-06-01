Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt rejects Flipkart's proposal for entering food retail sector

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 13:41 IST
Govt rejects Flipkart's proposal for entering food retail sector

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has rejected Walmart-backed Flipkart’s proposal seeking approval for entry to the food retail sector citing a regulatory issue, an official said on Monday. The government permits 100 per cent foreign direct investment in food retail for food produced and manufactured in India.

Last year, the company had set up a new local entity - Flipkart Farmermart - to focus on food retail in India, and had applied for requisite licences from the government. Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy, at that time had said that the move an important part of the company's efforts to boost Indian agriculture as well as food processing industry in the country. "Yes, the department has rejected the proposal," the government official said.

Commenting on the development, a company spokesperson said that Flipkart intends to re-apply for the permit. “At Flipkart, we believe that technology and innovation driven marketplace can add significant value to our country's farmers and food processing sector by bringing value chain efficiency and transparency. This will further aid boosting farmers' income and transform Indian agriculture. “We are evaluating the department's response and intend to re-apply as we look to continue making significant impact on small businesses and communities in India," the spokesperson said.

Interestingly, Amazon had received the government's nod for its USD 500 million investment proposal for retailing of food products in India in 2017. Grocery segment accounts for a significant portion of the unorganised retail segment in the country. Estimates suggest the market to be worth over USD 200 billion in India. The grocery segment has witnessed significant growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people turned to e-commerce platforms like Grofers, BigBasket and Amazon India for their grocery purchases during the lockdown as they looked at maintaining social distance. Market watchers feel that grocery segment would continue to scale in the coming months in view of the COVID-19 situation.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

China asks state firms to halt purchases of U.S. soybeans, pork, say sources

China has asked its state-owned firms to halt purchases of soybeans and pork from the United States, two people familiar with the matter said, after Washington said it would eliminate special U.S. treatment for Hong Kong to punish Beijing.C...

Cyprus to launch SMS campaign to stem migrant arrivals

Cyprus is launching a multilingual SMS campaign to head off more migrant arrivals by dispelling the mistaken belief the European Union member country is a gateway to the continent, the Cypriot interior minister said Sunday Nicos Nouris told...

OILSEEDS PRICES

OILSEEDS PRICESOILS per 10 Kgs G.Nut Raw 1430.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 870.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 920.00 CottonseedRefined 820.00 Refined Palm Oil 730.00 Soyabean Ref. ...

Services resume, Lucknow's bus stands come to life

Arriving at Lucknows Alambagh bus depot, Bhaskar Singh, a sales executive, was happy to hear familiar calls of a bus conductor trying to attract passengers bound for Illahabad. Singh was going back to Allahabad to resume work after more t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020