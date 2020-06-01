Left Menu
POSist to empower restaurants with digital ordering as social distancing becomes a new norm

Cloud-based restaurant technology platform POSist, which serves over 8,000 restaurants in 100 cities across 20 countries, on Monday announced the release of its new technology stack to help accelerate technology adoption in restaurants.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 14:29 IST
POSist can be used by restaurants of all formats and sizes.. Image Credit: ANI

The initiative will assist restaurateurs to minimise physical interactions between patrons and the servers in a dine-in setup, it said in a statement.

The company has also announced a COVID-19 waiver package for the official period of lockdown and an additional extension of product subscription for the equivalent number of days to its customers. "We understand the next three months will be very crucial for restaurant owners and require them to operate with minimum capital expenditure," said Ashish Tulsian, Co-founder and CEO of POSist Technologies.

POSist can be used by restaurants of all formats and sizes including fine-dine restaurants, casual dining restaurants, quick-service restaurants, hotel restaurants, food courts, bar and breweries, and cloud or dark kitchens. The company works with some of the leading brands across the world including Taco Bell, Jamie's Italian, UK-based Millie's Cookies, Olive Bar & Kitchen among others.

Headquartered in New Delhi, POSist has 100 employees with offices in Dubai, Mexico, New York, Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune. (ANI)

