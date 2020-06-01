Satya MicroCapital, Sindhuja Microcredit raise Rs 170 crore from global investors

Notwithstanding risk aversion the sector is facing, two microfinance institutions Satya MicroCapital and Sindhuja Microcredit have managed to raise a total of Rs 170 crore from international investors. While New Delhi-based Satya MicroCapital has raised Rs 105 crore from Japan-based Gojo & Company, Uttar Pradesh-based Sindhuja Microcredit was able to get funds worth Rs 65 crore from Norway-based Nordic Microfinance Initiative (NMI) and Mumbai-Based Carpediem Capital.

Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN) Chief Executive Officer Harsh Shrivastava said the confidence exuded by international investors in the country's microfinance sector at this time is truly encouraging. "This clearly shows the confidence that equity investors have on the Indian microfinance sector, its capacity to bounce back and manage its portfolio qualities even during demonetisation, Andhra crisis, etc, making it a safe and viable impact investment. Both investments came in the past few days, showing resilience of the sector," Shrivastava said.

Noida-based Sindhuja Microcredit co-founder and Managing Director Abhisheka Kumar said that of the Rs 65 crore capital, it has already received Rs 25 crore and for the balance Rs 40 crore, it has sought the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) approval. "This is the Series-B funding round for us. We had raised Rs 25 crore in Series-A funding from Carpediem Capital in 2019," Kumar said.

After this second round of funding, Sindhuja's capital position will rise to Rs 100 crore, which, according to Kumar, will take care of any liquidity requirement for the next 18 months, he said. In July 2018, Gojo & Company had invested Rs 40-42 crore in Satya MicroCapital.

"Gojo & Company's stake will reach 37 per cent after this capital infusion of Rs 105 crore," Satya MicroCapital Managing Director and CEO Vivek Tiwari said. He said the microfinance institution (MFI) is also planning to raise USD 35-40 million in this financial year, depending on the market conditions, from a mix of its existing as well as new investors.

Satya MicroCapital started its operations in January 2017 and has a network of 150 branches in 22 states. It primarily caters to women who own businesses and are looking for means of expansion. Satya has adopted a unique limited liability group (LLG) model for extending loans and ensuring repayment. The company's LLG model distributes the liability among each group member which exists only up to 10 per cent of loan tenure in bi-weekly collections.