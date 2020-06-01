Left Menu
Simplilearn and Caltech CTME to Launch Online Post Graduate Program in DevOps

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 01-06-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 17:36 IST
Collaboration Will Offer a Comprehensive Program in DevOps for Learners Around the Globe BANGALORE, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, a global provider of digital skills training, today announced its collaboration with CTME (Caltech's Center for Technology and Management Education) to offer a specialized Post Graduate Program in DevOps. CTME joins Purdue University and a growing list of higher education partners offering joint professional learning programs with Simplilearn. This is the first of Simplilearn's Post Graduate Programs to be launched simultaneously around the globe. The Post Graduate Program (PGP) in DevOps brings together the academic excellence of CTME, the professional education arm of Caltech, with Simplilearn's award-winning Blended Learning delivery model. The Blended Learning environment combines live online classes, self-paced learning, labs and projects, extensive peer-interaction, and 24/7 access to Teaching Assistants (TA's). The online program will be offered in India and select international locations to help prepare a global workforce for advances in software engineering. Aspiring developers and technologists will learn essential skills in architecture, coding, and cloud computing.

On completion of the program, learners will have a core understanding of various automation tools for developing digital pipelines (Continuous Integration/Continuous Development) and designs, and implementing software integration across the DevOps lifecycle. Learners will be equipped with the skillset to manage workflow automation through integration and deployment processes, along with front-end and back-end coding skills. Along with a comprehensive curriculum that covers the core concepts and the latest industry best practices, the program also provides over 20 live projects to work on, Capstone projects in four industry domains, and Masterclass from experts at CTME. This blended learning approach ensures that the program participants receive an in-depth understanding of the fundamentals and abundant opportunities for hands-on practice and learning. Speaking on the launch of the program, Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn said, "With rapid technological advancements, the expectation from organizations to expedite delivery of quality tech products and services is a given. It is this need gap that efficient implementation of DevOps can address, also indicating the growing career prospects for DevOps based job roles. At Simplilearn, we use our understanding of the growing sectoral requirements to make our PGP program more comprehensive: we deep-dive into each program module and cover a wide range of related subjects. By introducing the PGP DevOps program in collaboration with CTME, we aim to create a job-ready workforce by equipping learners with industry-specific skills." "Today, the world is in the process of digital transformation, and professionals urgently need to equip themselves with the right skills to stay ahead of the curve. CTME's Post Graduate Program, in association with Simplilearn, offers a comprehensive curriculum and provides an opportunity for career growth in the DevOps domain," said Dr. Rick Hefner, Program Director, CTME. "We are happy to collaborate with a leading digital training company to offer these certificate programs to aspiring engineers and coders. The organizations that harness digital capabilities help spark the innovations that can help society." On completion of the PGP DevOps program, participants will receive a joint industry-recognized certificate from CTME and Simplilearn, CTME Circle Membership, and be eligible for 25 CEUs (Continued Education Units) that can be applied to professional qualifications and employer development requirements. The program graduates of the PGP will also be enrolled in Simplilearn's JobAssist job placement service.

About Simplilearn Simplilearn enables professionals and enterprises to succeed in the fast-changing digital economy. The company provides outcome-based online training across digital technologies and applications such as Big Data, Machine Learning, AI, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing, and other emerging technologies. Based in San Francisco and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn has helped more than one million professionals and 1,000 companies across 150 countries get trained, acquire certifications, and reach their business and career goals. The company's Blended Learning curriculum combines self-paced online learning, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, hands-on projects, student collaboration, and 24/7 global teaching assistance. For more information, visit Simplilearn.com. About Caltech CTME The Caltech Center for Technology and Management Education (CTME) provides customized training programs to professionals in technology-driven organizations. The Center, in Caltech's Division of Engineering and Applied Science, offers a broad range of certificate programs, interactive workshops, and short courses, including advanced engineering, project management, operations, data analytics, technical marketing, leadership, and innovation. In additional to public classes for individuals, CTME provides customized educational solutions for organizations. For more information about CTME, visit https://ctme.caltech.edu/swe. About Caltech The California Institute of Technology (Caltech) is a world-renowned science and engineering Institute that marshals some of the world's brightest minds and most innovative tools to address fundamental scientific questions and pressing societal challenges. Caltech prizes excellence and ambition. The contributions of Caltech's faculty and alumni have earned national and international recognition, including 38 Nobel Prizes and nearly 60 National Medals of Science. The Institute manages the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) for NASA. Details on CTME's programs can be found at https://ctme.caltech.edu.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1100016/Simplilearn_Logo.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1175137/Caltech.jpg PWR PWR.

