Some private bus operators to resume services in West Bengal from Tuesday

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-06-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 18:32 IST
A section of private bus operators in West Bengal has decided to resume services on different routes in the city and in the districts from Tuesday. The buses will, however, run on an experimental basis and depending on the financial viability, a decision will be taken later on continuation of services, All Bengal Bus Minibus Samannoy Samity (coordination committee) general secretary Rahul Chatterjee said.

The state government has said buses will be allowed to carry passengers as per the seating capacity, while refusing to increase fares. "We will evaluate the situation after a few days on whether expenses incurred for running the buses can be met with a limited number of passengers and take a decision on continuation thereafter," Chatterjee said.

The committee held a meeting with members of the Bengal Bus Syndicate and City Suburban Bus Syndicate on Monday, following which it was decided to resume services, he said. The coordination committee has also written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seeking her intervention for increasing the minimum fares, he said.

Joint Council of Bus Syndicates, another body of private bus owners and operators in the state, has decided to keep their fleet off the roads till the state government takes a decision on raising fares. In a meeting of the Joint Council of Bus Syndicates on Sunday, it was decided that a memorandum will be given to Banerjee and Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikary on Tuesday, seeking formation of a regulatory body for revising fares, its general secretary Tapan Banerjee said.

The West Bengal government, in an order issued on Saturday, allowed "intra-state (inter-district) movement of government and private buses from June 1, with passengers not more than the actual seating capacity of the bus". "No passenger shall be allowed to travel standing in the bus. All passengers shall wear face masks and gloves during the entire journey," the order added.

