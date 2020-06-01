Left Menu
Rly board asks zones to ensure punctuality of Shramik Spl trains

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 18:52 IST
With reportedly 40 per cent of the Shramik Special trains running late by eight hours on an average, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has instructed the zones to ensure a punctual operation of these trains. An order issued by the Railway Board on Monday said the punctuality of both the Rajdhani special trains that have been operational since May 12 and the special train services that began on Monday needs to be maintained.

The railways has run 4,000 Shramik Special trains and ferried more than 56 lakh passengers across the country so far. In the order issued to the general managers of its zones, the board said punctuality needs to be enforced in the operations of these trains.

"The MR (minister of railways) desires that punctuality of mail/express special trains being operated with effect from May 12 and June 1 should be closely monitored at the divisional and zonal level, a special focus on the punctual operation of Shramik Special should be continued (reason for detention, if any, should be analysed and immediate action should be taken to ensure punctual running of trains. Matter most urgent, ensure compliance," the order stated. According to reports, an analysis of 3,740 Shramik Special trains showed that around 40 per cent of those reached the destination with an average delay of about eight hours. As many as 421 trains were delayed by 10 hours or more. Around 10 per cent or some 373 Shramik Special trains were late by 10-24 hours. There were 78 trains that were delayed by a day or more and 71 of them were delayed by over 72 hours.

