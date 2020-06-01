Business briefs 4

Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Monday said it has got 15,000 registrations from its customers for an instant digital demat-cum-trading account run by its subsidiary HDFC Securities within a month of launch. The demat account can be opened online in five minutes and the trading account in 15 minutes using HDFC Bank’s netbanking credentials, and trading to begin within 24 hrs, an official statement said.

No physical documents are required for opening the account, it said, adding that after basic KYC and setting preferences, users are asked for video in-person verification and their Aadhaar-enabled e-signature. * * * * * * Axis Bank taps into education sector for Bharat Bill Payment system * Third largest private sector lender Axis Bank on Monday said it has tapped into the education sector for the Bharat Bill Payment System.

It has tied up with Delhi-based Mount Olivet Senior Secondary School, which will enable parents to pay school fees online, an official statement said. * * * * * * TIE advises startups to register as MSMEs for liquidity support *The Indus Entrepreneurs (TIE) on Monday advised startups to register themselves as micro, small and medium enterprises in order to avail the liquidity support announced by the government.

The government had last month announced a Rs 3 lakh crore collateral-free loan scheme for such businesses, among other interventions..