Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bajaj Allianz Life declares cash bonus to policyholders for FY20

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 20:24 IST
Bajaj Allianz Life declares cash bonus to policyholders for FY20

Private sector Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has declared bonus in its participating plans, including payment of cash bonus as on March 31 at a time when businesses are facing a liquidity crunch due to the impact of coronavirus pandemic. The insurer has declared reversionary, cash and terminal bonus for 2019-20, which is expected to benefit 12 lakh policyholders who have stayed invested and entrusted their faith in the company, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance said in a statement.

"This additional financial support through cash bonus (payable only where it is applicable), we are sure, will enable several of our customers meet some of their immediate financial requirements, or plan for their life goals ahead," it said. The bonus rates announced by Bajaj Allianz Life apply to all 19 of its participating plans.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Barbershops, salons to open in Chandigarh from Tuesday

The Union Territory Chandigarh Administration on Monday issued fresh guidelines for the next phase of the lockdown, allowing the opening of barbershops and salons with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. The administration also allowed...

Non-profit organisations can directly list on social stock exchanges: Sebi panel

A Sebi-constituted panel on social stock exchanges has recommended direct listing of non-profit organisations through the issuance of bonds and a range of funding mechanisms in a report submitted to the market regulator. Funding mechanisms ...

Coal India's May sales driven sharply lower by slump in power demand

Coal Indias sales fell 23.3 in May as utilities refrained from purchases amid record stockpiles and tepid demand because of a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.Offtake by customers, such as power generators, fell to ...

Haryana govt's policies are anti-farmer, says Hooda

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the policies of the State government have been anti-farmer during the entire coronavirus period. Addressing media persons, he said the op...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020