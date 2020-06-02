Juliet Gerrard appointed to Board of Te Papa Tongarewa

Juliet Gerrard, currently the Prime Minister's Chief Science Advisor and University of Auckland professor in biological and chemical sciences, is newly appointed to the board of Te Papa Tongarewa, Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage announced today.

She is experienced in governance having previously been director of Plant and Food Research and chair of the Marsden Fund Council. Juliet Gerrard also has extensive experience working across the science sector, including as a research scientist for Crop & Food Research.

Juliet Gerrard is passionate about teaching and multi-disciplinary research. From 2012 to 2016 she held a Callaghan Innovation Industry and Outreach Fellowship focused on creating an integrated research programme across Callaghan Innovation and the Universities of Canterbury and Auckland. During this time, she also founded a start-up company, Hi-Aspect Ltd.

The winner of a national teaching award for Sustained Excellence in Tertiary Teaching, Juliet Gerrard has served on numerous government panels and domain reviews. A Fellow of the Royal Society Te Aparangi and an Honorary Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry (London) she has produced over 175 publications, as well as three books.

Juliet Gerrard replaces Sir Peter Gluckman whose six-year term has ended. During this time Sir Peter's in-depth scientific knowledge has strengthened the management and use of Te Papa's science collections and research.

The appointment is until 30 April 2023.