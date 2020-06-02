Left Menu
JSW Steel's crude steel output falls over 14 pc in May

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 13:56 IST
JSW Steel has registered a fall of over 14 per cent in its crude steel production at 12.48 lakh tonne (LT) during May 2020. The company had produced about 14.53 LT of crude steel during the same month in 2019.

However, on month-on-month basis the production in May was 122 per cent higher compared to 5.63 LT in April 2020, which was about 60 per cent lower compared to 13.90 LT crude steel JSW Steel had produced in April 2019. "JSW Steel Limited ramped up its capacity utilisation in May 2020 to an average of 83 per cent from 38 per cent in the month of April 2020. The crude steel production achieved for May 2020 was at 12.48 LT showing growth of 122 per cent over April 2020," JSW Steel said in a statement.

On March 25, the company had informed about its decision to scale down production during the lockdown announced due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company is now aiming to improve capacity utilisation gradually in the coming months, it added. JSW Steel has a presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement and sports.

