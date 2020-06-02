Left Menu
Uber partners Delhi airport to sanitise cabs before trips

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 15:47 IST
Ride-hailing company Uber on Tuesday said it has set up a sanitisation hub at the Delhi airport in partnership with Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) to disinfect cars before every single trip. The sanitisation will be done using state-of-the-art equipment and disinfectants for setting safety standards for riders and drivers, according to a statement.

The sanitisation hub in Delhi has been set up at the multi-level car parking (MLCP) of Terminal 3 at Delhi Airport, which is currently the only functional terminal in Delhi, it added. Uber said it has made similar arrangements at Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports as well.

"As cities begin to reopen and people start moving again, Uber is committed to providing exemplary safety standards for its riders and drivers," Pavan Vaish, head of central operations at Uber India and South Asia, said. He added that the partnership with DIAL to set up sanitisation hubs will be critical in providing riders and drivers much-needed safety assurances and peace of mind.

Besides vehicle sanitisation before every trip, Uber's partnership with DIAL includes decontamination of Uber's pick-up zone, the company said. The sanitisation hubs will offer contactless service, digital and contactless payment options and include mandatory face masks for drivers and riders.

Disinfected car doors and boots will be opened only by drivers to minimise rider contact. Riders, in turn, will also be expected to handle their own luggage. "It is our collective responsibility to ensure the safety of passengers travelling by air and during ground transfers," Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of Delhi International Airport Ltd, said.

He added that a slew of measures have been taken at the airport to make sure the processes are contact-free, and that the highest safety standards are maintained..

