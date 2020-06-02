Left Menu
Development News Edition

New connectivity to Amritsar; Expressway phase-I to cost Rs 25,000 cr: Gadkari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 17:49 IST
New connectivity to Amritsar; Expressway phase-I to cost Rs 25,000 cr: Gadkari
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday announced the development of new connectivity to Amritsar from Nakodar via Sultanpur Lodhi, Goindwal Sahib, Khadoor Sahib as part of Delhi-Amritsar Expressway, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the people of Punjab. With this expressway, travel time from Amritsar to Delhi International Airport would reduce to about four hours from the present nearly eight hours, the road, transport and highways minister said adding that the first phase of the expressway would involve an investment of about Rs 25,000 crore. "As part of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, greenfield connectivity will be developed to Amritsar from Nakodar via Sultanpur Lodhi, Goindwal Sahib, and Khadoor Sahib...The proposed expressway will connect the holy cities of five gurus of Sikhism," Gadkari said after finalizing the alignment in a review meeting attended by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and others. The road from Amritsar to Gurdaspur would also be fully developed and made completely signal free, Gadkari said adding that the greenfield alignment will not only provide shortest and alternate express connectivity to Amritsar but also to other religious centers of Sultanpur Lodhi, Goindwal Sahib, Khadoor Sahib as well as the recently developed Dera Baba Nanak/Kartarpur Sahib International Corridor in Punjab.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said it has taken up the development of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway under Bharatmala Pariyojana. The alignment of the expressway was firmed up in January 2019 and the process of land acquisition was initiated. Recently, the issue of alignment of the expressway to Amritsar has been taken up by Minister of Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Civil Aviation and Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri with Gadkari, the ministry statement said. It added that the issue was also raised by Shwait Malik, MP (Rajya Sabha), Gurjit Singh Aujla, MP (Lok Sabha), Government of Punjab, Sikh organizations and other public representatives.

It may be noted that the government of Jammu & Kashmir had initially proposed Delhi-Katra Expressway. However, Gadkari had envisaged that the proposed expressway would pass through Amritsar looking at religious importance of the city, which sees a footfall of over four million tourists every year, and hence conceived Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway under Bharatmala. In order to discuss and resolve the issue of alignment to Amritsar, a meeting through video conference was held under the Chairmanship of Gadkari on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by the Punjab Chief Minister, Union Ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jitender Singh and VK Singh, among others.

The statement reiterated that Amritsar was always an integral part of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway. From the beginning, the expressway was proposed as a combination of greenfield and brownfield alignment in two phases. A completely new project is termed a greenfield project, whereas the projects which are modified or upgraded are called brownfield projects. It said Gadkari also requested the Punjab government to provide requisite support to the National Highways Authority of India to expedite land acquisition for the proposed expressway in the state.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Five police shot during U.S. protests, Trump says he could bring in military

At least five U.S. police were hit by gunfire during violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody, police and media said, hours after President Donald Trump said he would deploy the military if unrest does not stop.Trump...

Gregory Tyree Boyce, his girlfriend died of cocaine and fentanyl overdose

Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, died from the effects of cocaine and fentanyl intoxication, the coroner in Las Vegas has ruled. According to Sky News, Clark County coroner John Fudenberg said on Monda...

Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan sealed till Thursday for sanitisation as 4 AAI employees test COVID-positive: Officials.

Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan sealed till Thursday for sanitisation as 4 AAI employees test COVID-positive Officials....

Cyclone Nisarga: Over 21,000 to be evacuated in Palghar

Over 21,000 residents of 22 villages in Maharashtras Palghar district will be evacuated ahead of cyclonic storm Nisarga, which is likely to hit the coast on June 3, a district official said on Tuesday. As many as 21,080 villagers from Vasai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020