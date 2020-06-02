Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares cruise to three-month highs, dollar under protest pressure

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 18:39 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares cruise to three-month highs, dollar under protest pressure

World stocks climbed to three-month highs on Tuesday as the global coronavirus recovery effort won out over U.S.-China tensions and the worst civil unrest in the United States in decades. U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to use force to end violent protests and reports that China had ordered U.S. soybean purchases to be halted had caused a brief wobble in Wall Street futures, but Europe got shares back on track.

The STOXX 600 jumped over 2% and Germany's DAX surged nearly 4% after a holiday on Monday as Lufthansa's board approved its government bailout and carmakers shone. Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW shares all leapt over 6% on talk of a 5 billion- euro government-funded car buying scheme. The euro hit a two-and-a-half-month high too as the dollar struggled with its home-grown strains, and Italian and Spanish bonds were still being helped by a proposed 750 billion-euro EU stimulus plan and European Central Bank buying.

"In a way, it is remarkable that the market remains in this positive mood," said Elwin de Groot, head of macro strategy at Rabobank. "Even with these rising protests in the U.S. and the situation in Hong Kong at the moment, the market is pushing on and seeing room for optimism." Demonstrators, angered over the recent death of 46-year old African American George Floyd in police custody, had set fire to a mall in Los Angeles overnight, looted stores in New York and at least five U.S. police had been hit by gunfire.

Wall Street futures had dipped in Asia but Europe dragged them back up in its slipstream ahead of U.S. trading. World stock markets have rallied nearly 36% from March lows on hopes for a swift recovery from the coronavirus-induced collapse in world growth. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is now only 3% from its pre-virus record highs.

May Purchasing Managers Index data pointed to a fragile but encouraging recovery in global manufacturing, raising hopes that the worst is over. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei rose 1.2% to its highest since late February and markets in Seoul, Taipei , Hong Kong and China also gained as the central bank there also provided another shot of stimulus.

"This optimistic read for risk can only persist if measures like orders and employment continue to improve month to month," said Alan Ruskin, chief international strategist at Deutsche Bank. "Early setbacks would be a very poor sign, but are not expected in the period immediately following the end of lockdowns."

BOIL OVER The dollar was at multi-month lows against most major currencies following a 5% drop for its main index since March.

The euro got as high as $1.1160, Britain's pound topped $1.2530 for the first time in over a month and the Canadian and Australian dollars both rose around 0.4% as commodity markets continued their recoveries. "The protests are part of the reason for the sell-off in the dollar over the last four or five days," said CMC Markets senior analyst Michael Hewson.

"When there are riots on the streets and the president is saying the military will be called in, it adds some near-term uncertainty." Brent oil rose another 2% to just over $39 a barrel. Traders are expecting major producers to extend output cuts at an OPEC+ meeting later in the week. U.S. crude was up 1% at $35.86 a barrel.

Copper prices were at their highest in nearly three months on signs that demand from top metals consumer China was recovering. Stockpiles dropped at the fastest pace last week since September 2017, data showed. Aluminium producer Rusal said its customers were gradually returning after a major slump in April.

"This is real demand. Domestic investment is booming，especially in infrastructure. Supply and transport slowdowns from South America are also supporting prices," said a copper trader in China. (Additional Reporting by Mai Nguyen and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; editing by Larry King, Susan Fenton, William Maclean)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP MLA Shelar, Mumbai Mayor spar over cyclone preparedness

Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Shelar said he was shocked to note the BMCs disaster management cell for cyclone Nisarga will start functioning on Tuesday while the windstorm is only some hours away from hitting the states coast. The former mini...

Uganda to lose $1.6 bln in tourism earnings as a result of COVID-19

Uganda will lose 1.6 billion a year in earnings from tourism as visitors stay away due to the impact of the coronavirus, President Yoweri Museveni said. Tourism is one of Ugandas economic mainstays as the east African country attracts visit...

UK tells China: step back from the brink on Hong Kong

The United Kingdom on Tuesday called on China to step back from the brink over a national security law in Hong Kong that it said was a breach of Beijings international commitments to the one country, two systems principle agreement on the f...

UK households, locked down in April, cut debts by most on record

British consumers cut their debts by the most on record and mortgage approvals slumped to a new low in April as the country spent the month in coronavirus lockdowns.Bank of England data published on Tuesday showed a net repayment of consume...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020