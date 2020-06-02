Preetha Reddy takes over as Nathealth President

Apex healthcare industry body Nathealth on Tuesday said Apollo Hospitals vice chairperson Preetha Reddy has taken over as its new president for 2020-21. She succeeds Manipal Hospitals Chairman Sudarshan Ballal, Nathealth said in a statement.

The newly elected leadership team includes Harsh Mahajan and Badhri Iyenger taking over as senior vice-president and vice-president, respectively, it added. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi has been elected as secretary and Shravan Subramayam has been elected treasurer, the statement said.

Siddhartha Bhattacharya, Secretary General, will continue to head the secretariat while lending support to the leadership team, Nathealth added. "The path to achieve a holistic goal of universal healthcare hinges on collaboration where all the key industry stakeholders can come together deliberate, cooperate and work in tandem to bridge the vital gaps in service delivery," Reddy said.