Left Menu
Development News Edition

Voda Idea users complain of erroneous Rs 99 charge for international roaming rental

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 21:59 IST
Voda Idea users complain of erroneous Rs 99 charge for international roaming rental

Some Vodafone Idea users on Tuesday expressed outrage after they were wrongly charged Rs 99 towards international roaming rental, following which the company cited technical glitch and said that the amount has been credited back. The users took to social media platforms to vent their anger on the issue, prompting the company to tweet a clarification.

"Due to a technical issue, a few customers received a message about an erroneous charge. The same has been corrected and appropriate credit is done for the impacted customers," Vodafone said in a tweet on Tuesday. The company said it is fully committed to best-in-class service to all customers and regretted the inconvenience.

The exact number of customers who were impacted could not immediately be ascertained and a company official claimed that it was a small percentage of prepaid customers. Users complained that they received a message saying, "Dear customer, this is to inform you that a rental amount of Rs 99 has been deducted toward international roaming rental for 30 days".

Users rued that they had not subscribed for the same, and one customer went to the extent of pointing out that the international roaming charge had been deducted, at a time when the said subscriber is living in a containment zone..

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports court sets November dates to hear Russian doping case

The Russian doping scandal will return to sports highest court in November when the nation faces a four-year ban of its flag, anthem and colors from Olympic Games and world championships. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Tuesday i...

Afghan official: Kabul mosque bombed, 1 dead, 3 wounded

A bomb exploded inside a mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday, killing one person and wounding three others, including the mosques prayer leader, an Afghan official said. Tariq Arian, spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, sai...

4155 Shramik Special trains ferried over 57 lakh migrants since May 1: Railways

The Railways has operated 4,155 Shramik Special trains ferrying more than 57 lakh passengers since May 1. These trains originated from various states. The top five states or union territories from where maximum trains originated are Gujarat...

IndiGo flies into Rs 871 cr quarterly loss on higher expenses

InterGlobe Aviation on Tuesday reported a net loss of Rs 870.8 crore in the three months ended March, as higher expenses and suspension of flight operations due to coronavirus pandemic took a toll. The parent of the countrys largest airline...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020