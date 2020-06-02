Voda Idea users complain of erroneous Rs 99 charge for international roaming rental

Some Vodafone Idea users on Tuesday expressed outrage after they were wrongly charged Rs 99 towards international roaming rental, following which the company cited technical glitch and said that the amount has been credited back. The users took to social media platforms to vent their anger on the issue, prompting the company to tweet a clarification.

"Due to a technical issue, a few customers received a message about an erroneous charge. The same has been corrected and appropriate credit is done for the impacted customers," Vodafone said in a tweet on Tuesday. The company said it is fully committed to best-in-class service to all customers and regretted the inconvenience.

The exact number of customers who were impacted could not immediately be ascertained and a company official claimed that it was a small percentage of prepaid customers. Users complained that they received a message saying, "Dear customer, this is to inform you that a rental amount of Rs 99 has been deducted toward international roaming rental for 30 days".

Users rued that they had not subscribed for the same, and one customer went to the extent of pointing out that the international roaming charge had been deducted, at a time when the said subscriber is living in a containment zone..