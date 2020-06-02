Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 impact on operations to be visible in next couple of quarters: Adani Enterprises

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 22:09 IST
COVID-19 impact on operations to be visible in next couple of quarters: Adani Enterprises

Impact of COVID-19 and resultant lockdown is likely to be short-term in nature and will affect the next couple of quarters, Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) said on Tuesday. During the first phase of lockdown till April 19, the company said its offices, storage locations and production facility remained closed, and the company maintained minimum level of operations to ensure timely supply of goods and services to its customers in the essential sectors.

AEL's core business segments are integrated coal management, mining services, solar manufacturing, airports operations and maintenance, and road and water infrastructure. "As AEL's core segments are linked with power generation industry which falls under essential service, it becomes imperative for AEL to ensure timely and sufficient supply of coal. During the lockdown, we have ensured continued supply to customers strictly following Government guidelines," the company said in a BSE filing.

AEL said it continued its operations in mines even in the first stage of lockdown, as supply of coal falls under exemption category with safety and wellbeing of workers and staff given utmost priority. "The company resumed operations at its production facility, certain offices and few critical storage facilities from April 20, 2020 after obtaining necessary regulatory approvals and clearances. With further relaxations being given in the month of May, we have furthered the operations in the phased manner, strictly adhering to government guidelines and ensuring safety and well-being of our employees," it said.

About financial impact on operations, it said coal supplies were continuous to State Electricity Boards (SEBs) during this period but overall demand was impacted due to lesser power demand and excess domestic cargo being available at coal mines. "Our sales volumes are expected to be impacted in Q1 FY21. Also margins are expected to be slightly lower in the short run due to excess flow of supply in the market," the company said.

About mining services, it said that power demand and consequent coal demand was partially impacted in Rajasthan during the lockdown. Post easing, demand of power has gone up and demand of coal is expected to be back to normal, it said.

"We expect to maintain healthy level of volumes despite above aberrations. Since this is contract business, the company does not carry any pricing risk," it added..

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

4 persons held for raping minor in Patna

Bihar Police on Tuesday arrested four persons for allegedly raping a minor from Nepal in Patna.According to the police, the other two accused are still at large and search is on for them.We have arrested four men for raping a 14-year old gi...

Odisha arranges transport for 11 migrants from Nagaland

The Odisha government on Tuesday sent back 11 migrant workers of Nagaland who were stranded here due to the lockdown, an official said. They were sent to Dimapur by bus along with 33 other persons from Nagaland stranded in Chhattisgarh, he ...

Hope these first showers only bring joy, not drama: Vicky Kaushal as he shares picture of cloudy sky

Hoping of relief and joy as he cherishes the picturesque of a cloudy sky from his balcony, actor Vicky Kaushal shared a picture urging fans to be safe as the cyclone Nisarga is likely to make landfall near Alibaug tomorrow with the expected...

EXCLUSIVE- Mexico probes Libre Abordo's oil-for-food pact with Venezuela

The Mexican governments financial crime department is investigating Libre Abordo, a Mexico-based firm that received millions of barrels of Venezuelan crude under an oil-for-food pact, in a probe coordinated with U.S. agencies, the departmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020