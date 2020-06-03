Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank approves $100M to support Nepal’s electricity sector, COVID-19 recovery

“Continued reforms to strengthen the electricity sector in Nepal is of utmost importance during the crisis and for post-crisis recovery,” stated Faris Hadad-Zervos, World Bank Country Manager for Nepal. 

World Bank | Washington DC | Updated: 03-06-2020 07:33 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 07:33 IST
World Bank approves $100M to support Nepal’s electricity sector, COVID-19 recovery
The approved operation is the second in a series of three DPC operations to support key policy, regulatory and institutional reforms to unlock the economic potential of Nepal's electricity sector. Image Credit: ANI

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors today approved a $100 million Development Policy Credit (DPC) to continue support to the Nepal Government in improving the financial viability and governance of the electricity sector and recovering from the COVID-19 crisis.

The approved operation is the second in a series of three DPC operations to support key policy, regulatory and institutional reforms to unlock the economic potential of Nepal's electricity sector. These include measures to improve the financial viability of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) as the sole off-taker; establish a regulatory framework that is autonomous, transparent, and accountable; achieve greater integration with the regional electricity market to ensure the optimal use of Nepal's hydropower resource; restructure NEA to empower provincial and local governments under the federal structure.

"Continued reforms to strengthen the electricity sector in Nepal is of utmost importance during the crisis and for post-crisis recovery," stated Faris Hadad-Zervos, World Bank Country Manager for Nepal. "This operation will help refocus investment priorities and support the government's commitment to developing a reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity sector that supports poverty reduction and shared prosperity in the country."

In recent years, Nepal's energy sector made great strides with increased electricity generation, reduced system losses, and enhanced cross-border transmission capacity while putting an end to the nationwide load shedding. Electricity is now available to 88 percent of the population. An independent electricity regulator, central to the sector's reform agenda, has become operational. A new Electricity Act pending Parliamentary approval will, among others, enable competition in electricity generation and establishing power trade as a licensed activity. With strong government commitment and effective management, NEA has reduced system losses, remained profitable for three consecutive years and has improved its financial performance.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, however, the sector has been hit hard by demand shocks, a cash flow crunch, and a halt of construction activities.

"This operation builds on the important progress made under the first energy sector DPC operation and we will continue to support the government in addressing the immediate, medium- and long-term impacts of the crisis on Nepal's energy sector through the third operation of the DPC series," stated Xiaoping Wang, Senior Energy Specialist at the World Bank.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tensions simmer in Hong Kong as controversial anthem law back up for debate

Hong Kong lawmakers are set to resume a debate on Wednesday over a controversial bill that would make disrespecting Chinas national anthem a criminal offence, as the city ramps up for fresh protests amid simmering anti-government tensions. ...

Stuart Nash issues statement in response to charges in New Plymouth

The Minister of Police Stuart Nash has issued the following statement in response to charges filed against three Police officers this morning in the New Plymouth District Court.Any incident involving a loss of life in Police custody is take...

World Bank approves $100M to support Nepal’s electricity sector, COVID-19 recovery

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors today approved a 100 million Development Policy Credit DPC to continue support to the Nepal Government in improving the financial viability and governance of the electricity sector and recovering ...

Pentagon moves about 1,600 Army troops into the Washington region

The Pentagon has moved about 1,600 U.S. Army troops into the Washington, D.C., region, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, after several nights of violent protests in the city. Active duty elements are postured on military bases in the National C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020