Left Menu
Development News Edition

Temporary pact reached on funding South Korean workers at U.S. bases

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 03-06-2020 09:43 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 09:41 IST
Temporary pact reached on funding South Korean workers at U.S. bases
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere

The Pentagon said on Tuesday that it had accepted a proposal from South Korea for it to temporarily fund thousands of Korean workers at U.S. bases who were put on unpaid leave this year. The United States furloughed the workers in South Korea in April after the two allies failed to sign a new cost-sharing agreement.

In a statement, the Pentagon said the agreement meant South Korea would pay more than $200 million to fund 4,000 Korean workers through to the end of this year. "This decision enables a more equitable sharing of the employee labor burden by the ROK and the U.S.," the Pentagon said, referring to South Korea by the initials of its official name, the Republic of Korea.

"More importantly, it sustains the Alliance's number one priority - our combined defense posture," it said. South Korea's Ministry of Defence said it welcomed the Pentagon's decision to end the furlough for the workers.

The ministry said South Korea would work with the United States to reach an agreement "as soon as possible" on the broader cost-sharing arrangement, which remains in dispute after it lapsed at the end of last year, leading to the workers being furloughed in the first place. South Korea and the United States are embroiled in a disagreement dating back almost two years over how much each should pay to support the roughly 28,500 U.S. troops stationed in South Korea, a legacy of the 1950-53 Korean War that ended in an armistice, rather than a peace treaty.

"The United States has shown considerable flexibility in their approach to the SMA (Special Measures Agreement)negotiations, and requests that the ROK does the same," the Pentagon said. U.S. officials have told Reuters that before South Korea's parliamentary elections in April, President Donald Trump rejected a South Korean offer to increase its contribution by at least 13% from the previous accord.

A union representing the Korean workers issued a statement welcoming the Pentagon's decision and called for institutional changes to prevent the situation from happening again.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Eyes are on you:' Minneapolis neighbours band to stand guard

The two men stepped from the shadows as the car turned off an upscale shopping street into a residential area located on the far edge of the rioting that swept through Minneapolis. It was after midnight. A pair of metal dividers blocked t...

China stocks near three-month high, Sino-U.S. tensions cap gains

China stocks hit a near three-month high on Wednesday as an upbeat private survey pointed to economic recovery, though Sino-U.S. tensions capped gains. The CSI300 index rose 0.6 to 4,005.47 points at the end of the morning session, its high...

Minneapolis police face civil rights probe over Floyd death

The state of Minnesota on Tuesday launched a civil rights investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department in hopes of forcing widespread changes following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer pressed his ...

UK's Johnson pledges to let in Hong Kong citizens if needed

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday that the United Kingdom stands ready to open the door to almost 3 million Hong Kong citizens as the citys leader arrived in Beijing for meetings on a planned national security law that has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020