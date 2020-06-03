Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares rise on upbeat China data; Renault jumps

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 13:17 IST
European shares rise on upbeat China data; Renault jumps
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@IMFNews)

European shares joined a global rally on Wednesday as signs of a pickup in China's services activity offset concerns about Sino-U.S. trade tensions and widespread civil unrest in the United States.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.8% by 0714 GMT, holding near a three-month high. Sectors exposed to the health of China's economy such as oil & gas and automakers rose more than 1% after a survey showed China's services sector returned to growth in May for the first time since January, even though employment and overseas demand remained weak.

Final data on euro zone business activity for May is due at 0800 GMT. Among individual stocks, Renault SA jumped 7.7% after it finalised a 5 billion euro ($5.60 billion) loan from with the French government and Goldman Sachs upgraded its stock to "buy".

French insurer AXA rose 5% after revealing plans to halve its dividend amid the coronavirus crisis, while adding that it could propose an additional fourth-quarter shareholder payment if conditions improved.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Flight with 180 Indians stranded in Dubai lands in TN

A repatriation flight under the Vande Bharat mission, carrying 180 Indians, who were stranded in Dubai, arrived at the international airport here early Wednesday. The Air India Express IX 1611 flight with 94 male, 66 female adults, 17 child...

Vaishno Devi Shrine Board begins drills to put in place SoPs for pilgrimage

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board SMVDSB has begun drills for putting in place SoPs that will be followed once pilgrimage to the cave shrine in Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir resumes. The pilgrimage to the shrine in Reasi district...

Delhi returnee tests COVID-19 positive in Mizoram; count rises to 14

A 30-year-old man who had recently returned to Mizoram from Delhi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the states tally to 14, an official said on Wednesday. Of the 14 cases, 13 are active, the official said.The man, who ha...

Over 14.37 labourers returned to MP during lockdown: Official

Over 14.37 lakh labourers have returned to their hometowns in Madhya Pradesh amid the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown, a senior official said on Wednesday. Of these, 365 have been tested positive for the COVID-19 across different di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020