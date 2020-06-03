Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies at 11-week high as stimulus, upbeat data fuel recovery hopes

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 14:46 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies at 11-week high as stimulus, upbeat data fuel recovery hopes

Emerging market currencies touched 11-week highs and stocks gained for a fourth straight session on Wednesday as investors bet on a strong economic recovery while keeping a close eye on Sino-U.S. relations and protests in the United States.

Asian shares rallied after data showed China's services sector returned to growth last month for the first time since January as the economy recovers from the impact of strict coronavirus-induced containment measures. The Shanghai composite index hit a near three-month high before closing flat, while South Korean shares rose almost 3% after the government unveiled a 35.3 trillion won ($29.01 billion) supplementary budget to help the economy ride out the pandemic-induced slump.

Bolstered by gains in Turkey, Russia and South Africa, MSCI's index of emerging market shares rose 1.3%, while its currency counterpart firmed 0.2%. Indonesia's rupiah hovered at a 12-week high, supported by an extended rally in bonds. But the Chinese yuan traded flat, with investors cautious about escalating Sino-U.S. friction.

"This is a 'come what may' bet; that the (global) economy will re-open without major setbacks, leading to a sustained revival of economic growth," Mizuho Bank analysts wrote in a note. The EM stocks benchmark index has risen almost 30% and currencies have firmed about 3% from March lows, with latest data pointing to a tentative pickup in business activity as several more countries reopen their economies.

Data on Wednesday showed euro zone PMIs improved in May, and while the Russian services sector shrank again last month, it picked up from a record low in April. The rouble tracked oil prices higher, but Turkey's lira traded flat after consumer price inflation climbed more than expected in May.

"All inflation drivers (expect a weak lira) are acting in the downward direction right now," said Commerzbank analyst Tatha Ghose. "If inflation still returns to double-digit level because of spikes in the USD-TRY exchange rate, then we have a bad starting point for the coming recovery."

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2020, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2020, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Euro set for seventh day of gains, dollar loses to riskier assets

The euro topped an 11-week high on Wednesday, on track for a seven-day winning streak, and the dollar fell against most currencies as the prospects of more stimulus and hopes for economic recovery led investors to buy riskier assets. The Au...

Situation at Sino-India border stable, no need for 'third party' intervention: China

China on Wednesday emphasised that there was no need for the intervention of a third party to resolve its current standoff with India as the two neighbours have full-fledged border-related mechanisms and communication channels to sort out t...

NCW seeks Telangana police intervention in gangrape, acid attack threats to actress

The National Commission for Women on Wednesday sought intervention from Telangana police over threats of murder, gang rape and acid attack received by actress Meera Chopra. Chopra approached the NCW on Twitter over the threats she has been ...

Virendra Nath Datt given additional charge as NFL CMD

State-owned fertiliser firm NFL said Virendra Nath Datt has been given additional charge as chairman and managing director CMD of the company. Datt has been director marketing of the firm since October 2018Virendra Nath Datt, Director Mar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020