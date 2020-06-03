Left Menu
Development News Edition

Realisation for fin creditors from resolution of stressed units may be lower by 40 pc in FY21: ICRA

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 16:23 IST
Realisation for fin creditors from resolution of stressed units may be lower by 40 pc in FY21: ICRA

The realisation for financial creditors from resolution of stressed projects facing insolvency proceedings is likely to be lower by 30-40 per cent to Rs 60,000 crore-Rs 70,000 crore in the current financial year, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and also as fresh IBC proceedings have been suspended, according to a report. Last month, the government suspended filing of new bankruptcy cases for one year.

The resolution of corporate insolvency resolution proceedings (CIRPs) would be impacted during 2020-21 due to a decline in the number of CIRPs yielding a resolution plan as well as an increase in haircuts that lenders would have to take, ratings agency ICRA said in the report. "The financial creditors could realise about Rs 60,000 crore-Rs 70,000 crore in 2020-21 through successful resolution plans from the IBC as compared to about Rs 1 lakh crore realised in FY2020," the domestic rating said in the report.

Till March 2020, the financial creditors had realised Rs 1.74 lakh crore (45 per cent of claims) from CIRPs that had yielded a resolution plan, mainly due to resolution of eight large companies out of the RBI's first list of 12 large non-performing assets. Realisation from these eight companies alone stands at about Rs 1.36 lakh crore (57 per cent of claims).

The report said the resolution amount would also be lower in 2020-21 as the previous year witnessed large-size non-performing assets successfully concluding the CIRPs. In this financial year, a successful resolution of housing finance company Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) is going to be the key determinant of the extent of the amount the financial creditors would realise during the year, the report said.

"In the current environment, the ongoing and even future CIRPs are likely to suffer from lower valuations and possible lesser interest from bidders due to the uncertainty across many sectors," the rating agency's Vice-President Abhishek Dafria said. The time period required for successfully concluding a CIRP would also increase, as in addition to the lockdown period, the creditors need to provide additional time to the bidders for due diligence or in case of unsatisfactory bid results may have to go for extension of bid timelines or for further rounds of bidding, he said.

The report further said suspension of fresh insolvency proceedings for a period of one year would ensure relief for the companies that are severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and are unable to meet payments to their creditors. However, if the severity of the pandemic were to increase, thus delaying economic revival, then we could see a sudden surge in cases being referred under the IBC after the one-year period, it said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany wants to kick extremists out of military faster

The German government has agreed on a bill that would speed up the dismissal of soldiers involved in extremism or serious crimes. Current military rules mean that soldiers who have served for more than four years can only be kicked out afte...

Dissidence to continue in K'taka BJP, MLAs met and shared discontent: Siddaramaiah

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Wednesday claimed that the dissidence within the ruling BJP in the state would continue as several legislators of the saffron party have met him and shared their discontent. Siddaramaiahs co...

Egypt, UAE welcome Libya ceasefire talks

Egypt and the United Arab Emirates said they welcomed an announcement that warring factions in Libya had agreed to resume ceasefire negotiations. The two countries have been the most prominent backers in recent years of eastern-based comman...

State cannot be ungrateful to migrant workers:Madras HC

The Madras High Court on Wednesday observed that the State cannot be ungrateful to the migrant workers having extracted work from them and directed it to provide food and shelter for the stranded labourers on a war-footing. Ad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020