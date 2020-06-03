Left Menu
Development News Edition

US decision to probe digital tax should not be treated as aggression against India: Sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 16:54 IST
US decision to probe digital tax should not be treated as aggression against India: Sources

The US decision to launch a probe into the digital services taxes adopted or are being considered by some countries, including India, should not be treated as a move of aggression against New Delhi, government sources said on Wednesday. The US has decided to launch an investigation into the digital services taxes that have been adopted or are being considered by a number of countries, including India, to "unfairly" target American tech companies, a senior US official has announced.

"(US) President (Donald) Trump is concerned that many of our trading partners are adopting tax schemes designed to unfairly target our companies," US Trade Representatives (USTR) Robert Lighthizer has said on Tuesday. The sources said the announcement by the USTR on a Section 301 investigation into India's equalisation levy is merely a first step initiation and in no way represents definitive action against the Indian government.

"Moreover, this is not an intimation of tariffs or other punitive measures on India. It should be noted that this action by USTR is not targeted against India, instead this targets the policy of digital taxation that has emerged in a number of countries including  Austria, Brazil, the Czech Republic, the European Union, India, Indonesia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, and the United Kingdom," they said. The sources added that a number of US allies such as the EU and the UK are mentioned in this list, hence, it should be observed that this USTR action is meant to address the issue of digital taxation and should not be treated as a move of aggression against India.

They added that this is a consultative process that stems from initial concerns with India's equalisation levy. The USTR has stated that it will seek comments from the US public regarding the potential impact of policies such as India's equalisation levy.

"Hence, the USTR is still collecting facts regarding India's policy and it may emerge that India's equalisation levy does not qualify as an unfair trade practice," one of the sources said. Further, the sources said the US law mandates consultation with the alleged party -- in this case India -- hence India will have the opportunity to defend its taxation policy.

Even if the USTR determines India's policy is an unfair trade practice, India will have another opportunity to negotiate with the US and prevent the imposition of tariffs, they added. The USTR said India adopted a two per cent digital services tax in March 2020.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

JP Morgan used sham deals, shell firms to launder Amrapali home buyers' funds to its Mauritian, Singapore entities: ED

Employees of JP Morgan India Ltd, who were on the board of various Amrapali real estate group companies, laundered deposits worth Rs 187 crore of home buyers and diverted them to the multi-national financial advisory firms entities based in...

JP Morgan donates Rs 17 cr to Sage Foundation

Investment banking major JPMorgan has decided to donate Rs 17 crore or USD 2.25 million to Sage Foundation to upskill disadvantaged students as part of its CSR initiatives. The foundation aims to train 4,800 students for the banking and fin...

Meera Chopra receives rape, death threats from Junior NTR fans

Actor Meera Chopra, best known for starring in legal drama Section 375, on Wednesday said she was bombarded with threats of violence and rape on social media after she said she did not know about south film star Junion NTR. The actor said s...

After over two months, Haryana resumes inter-state bus service

Haryana resumed inter-state public transport services from Wednesday after remaining suspended for over two months in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown, a senior official said. As the scope of relaxations has been further widened in acco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020