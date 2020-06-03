Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi State Legal Services Authority partners Yatra.com for Vidhik Sewa App

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 18:56 IST
Delhi State Legal Services Authority partners Yatra.com for Vidhik Sewa App

The Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) and Yatra.com on Wednesday said they have joined hands for Vidhik Sewa App, a COVID-19 helpline. Apart from legal services, the app covers crucial services such as food, shelter, clothes, medicines, sanitary napkins and others, according to a statement.

Yatra.com supported this initiative of DSLSA in pursuance of its corporate social responsibility to ensure that in these unprecedented times, help reaches to those in need, in all possible ways, it added. "At this crucial time when COVID-19 poses a national challenge, we have collaborated with DSLSA to develop Vidhik Sewa App. This app acts as a platform to provide individuals in Delhi with crucial services like food, shelter, medicines and more during unprecedented times like these," Manish Amin, co-founder and Chief Information and Technology Officer at Yatra.com, said.

Kanwaljeet Arora, member secretary of DSLSA, said the app will help ensure that justice is not delayed and access to judicial service is unrestricted. "Additionally, we will extend essential services through the app. This association with Yatra.com for the app will help in extending our services to those in need and unable to avail them physically due to restricted movement," he added.

The app is available in Hindi and English on Android Play Store..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

As states go quiet, Shramik train services down to a fifth of their peak daily runs

The daily runs of the Shramik Special trains, which once averaged around 250, have now reduced to a paltry 50 due to a dwindling demand for the services from state governments, official data showed on Wednesday. Over the last three days, th...

UK's Prince Charles says coronavirus reset is a new chance for sustainability

Britains Prince Charles said the recovery from the coronavirus crisis represented a reset moment for the world and was an opportunity to prioritise sustainability issues, as he made the opening remarks at a virtual World Economic Forum WEF ...

Credit card spending falls 51 pc in April: Survey

Credit card spending tumbled 51 per cent in April amid the coronavirus lockdown, though categories like streaming platforms and online classes saw growth, a survey said. Credit card spending dropped initially by 10 per cent when the lockd...

Dutch school shuts after teachers test positive for COVID-19

An elementary school in the Netherlands closed in the city of The Hague on Wednesday after two teachers tested positive for coronavirus and seven students developed gastrointestinal symptoms, an official said. It was the first to close agai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020