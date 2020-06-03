Left Menu
Development News Edition

Religare Enterprises raises Rs 300 cr by divesting stake in RHICL to Kedaara Capital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 19:56 IST
Religare Enterprises raises Rs 300 cr by divesting stake in RHICL to Kedaara Capital

Religare Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 300 crore by divesting stake in group firm Religare Health Insurance Company Ltd (RHICL) to Kedaara Capital. Consequent to the capital raising, the company said it has retired previous loan and has become completely external debt free.

Earlier in April, Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) informed about the proposed divestment of part of the investment of the company in Religare Health Insurance Company Ltd (RHICL) to Kedaara Capital Fund II LLP. Kedaara Capital has acquired the stake through its subsidiary Trishikhar Ventures LLP (jointly referred as Kedaara).

In this regard, the divestment of part of the investment of the company in RHICL and infusion of primary capital in RHICL by Kedaara was completed on Tuesday, REL said in a regulatory filing. "The total primary capital raised by RHICL from Kedaara is amounting Rs 300 crore. This is in line with Kedaara's additional subscription commitments wherein they had agreed to subscribe for the additional primary capital of Rs 100 crore in addition to their initial commitment of subscribing to primary capital of Rs 200 crore in RHICL," it said.

REL said the total investment made by Kedaara to acquire shares of RHICL is Rs 567.31 crore, which comprises primary capital infusion of Rs 300 crore in RHICL and Rs 267.31 crore for the purchase of RHICL shares from existing shareholders, including purchase of 6.39 per cent stake from the company against a consideration of Rs 200 crore. Pursuant to these transactions, the shareholding of REL in RHICL now stands at 72.02 per cent on a paid-up capital basis. Further, it said that consequent to capital infusion by Kedaara, it has settled loan of Axis Bank.

"Out of the mentioned consideration received from the divestment of stake in RHCIL, the company has utilised Rs 153 crore towards the payment of the full and final settlement consideration under the consent agreement dated October 1, 2019, entered by the company and its subsidiaries with Axis Bank Ltd," it said. With this, the company said it has become external debt-free.

Core investment company REL is engaged into lending, broking and insurance business through its subsidiaries. "The settlement of our financial dues, much ahead of the prescribed time frame demonstrates our commitment to resolve all legacy issues and move forward on the path to revival," said Religare Enterprises Ltd Executive Chairperson Rashmi Saluja.

REL Chief Financial Officer Nitin Aggarwal said that while there were many headwinds and legacy issues, we have successfully resolved most of them and others are on the path to resolution. Among them, the Axis settlement stands out as an important milestone as it has made Religare Enterprises external debt-free. He said REL has been on a course correction mode for the past two years and the company is steering the ship to ensure that all businesses perform to their full potential and accelerate growth.

After achieving the important external debt-free milestone, the company is well positioned to address all the requirements of other subsidiary businesses as well, REL added. The healthcare insurance business is growing at almost 50 per cent CAGR (compound annual growth rate) over the past three years, and REL expects it to continue to grow at the same rate going forward.

The broking business has stabilised and started growing in 2020-21. The company exuded confidence that for a turnaround in the current financial year owing to strong underlying group financial position on the back of long-term measures undertaken by the new board and management.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

SC seeks reply from journalist Upendra Rai on ED’s plea against grant of bail to him

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the operation of the Delhi High Court order by which journalist Upendra Rai, accused in a money laundering case related to alleged extortion and dubious financial transactions, was granted bail. The ape...

Six more die of COVID-19 in Raj, toll 209; 279 fresh cases raise state's tally to 9,652

Six more people died of coronavirus in Rajasthan on Wednesday, raising the toll to 209, while 279 fresh cases took the states infection count to 9,652, officials saidFour people died of COVID-19 in Jaipur, while one each succumbed to the di...

Rane claims damage to BKC hospital, MMRDA says it is intact

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Wednesday tweeted videos purportedly showing damage caused to a makeshift COVID-19 hospital in BKC area here due to cyclone Nisarga, but the authorities said the structure was intact. Built by the Mumbai Metropolitan ...

Panthers offer Kuechly scouting role

If Luke Kuechly identifies talent as well as he does ballcarriers, the Carolina Panthers could be adding a game-changing scout. Kuechly, the five-time All-Pro linebacker who announced his retirement in January, is weighing a role in personn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020