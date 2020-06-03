Business briefs 2

Reverie Language Technologies on Wednesday launched Anuvadak, a platform to publish and manage websites in any language. With the launch of Anuvadak, Reverie looks forward to tap into the USD 500 million website localisation market, a statement said. "Anuvadak is a one stop platform which can help businesses localise through a unified single click platform. Anuvadak can scale down the website localisation time by 40 per cent and can save as much as 60 per cent of the localisation and content management costs," it added.

Anuvadak takes away the technical complexities in localising a website, helping businesses to easily manage all the localised content in one place, making localised websites as easily scalable as the source English website, it said. **** * TikTok donates Rs 5 cr to Swades Foundation, CRY Short video platform TikTok has launched a new campaign - #EveryViewCounts campaign and has donated 5 crore to CRY (Child Rights and You) and Swades Foundation towards keeping underprivileged children safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative, from 25th April till 8th May, will encourage users to participate by watching live sessions hosted by celebrities and content creators on the platform, a statement said. Celebrities, music artists and creators like Genelia D'Souza, Ashish Chanchlani, Remo D'souza, Ankit Tiwari, Mika Singh, Honey Singh, David Warner, Yuzvendra Chahal have hosted sessions on the platform, it added. "During these difficult times, we continue to do our part by supporting organisations working towards providing relief to communities impacted by the pandemic. The teams at Swades Foundation and CRY strive to support the underprivileged sections of society and make a direct impact on their lives," Nikhil Gandhi, India Head of TikTok, said.

**** * Zensar supports Destination: Home in the US IT firm Zensar on Wednesday said its US team is supporting the COVID-19 relief efforts and initiatives organised by Destination: Home and aims to contribute USD 100,000 (over Rs 75 lakh) towards these efforts. Under this drive, employees based in the US region of the company have opted to donate a day or half a day's salary to this initiative, Zensar said in a regulatory filing. "The total target amount is USD 100,000 and the balance remaining after the employee contributions will be contributed by Zensar. The donated amount will be used by Destination: Homes to provide financial aid to the working families living at the margins in Silicon Valley to meet their basic living expenses," it said.

Destination: Home-based in Santa Clara County - is a public-private partnership working to end homelessness in Silicon Valley. The organisation is addressing the economic catastrophe COVID-19 has caused for low-income families living at the margins in Silicon Valley..