Centre not to scrap MSP on wheat, rice: Agriculture minister

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday said the Centre will continue to fix the minimum support price (MSP) on wheat and rice, while using the Opposition not to create "confusion and play politics" on this issue. He was responding to a query whether the Cabinet discussed scrapping of MSP for wheat and rice.

While briefing Cabinet decisions, Tomar said that two days back, the government announced MSP of kharif crops like paddy for the crop year 2020-21 (July-June). He added that the government has started fixing MSP, which is 50 per cent higher than the cost of production. "Procurement at MSP is underway. It will continue in the coming days as well. Those who want to create confusion and play politics, I request them to do it on other issues," he said.

Tomar said farmers suffered injustice in the past 70 years and when the current government is giving justice, "at least don't do politics". MSP is the rate at which the government buys grain from farmers to ensure assured returns on the produce.