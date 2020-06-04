Everstone-backed Translumina Strengthens its Commercial Leadership Team

- Appoints Paritosh Arora as Chief Commercial Officer for India and Robert Ratini as Chief Commercial Officer for International Business NEW DELHI and HECHINGEN, Germany, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Translumina, a global developer and manufacturer of innovative cardiovascular medical devices used in interventional cardiology and minimally invasive surgery, has augmented its leadership team with two key hires. Robert Ratini has been named as Chief Commercial Officer for Translumina's international business, based in Switzerland and Paritosh Arora as Chief Commercial Officer for the company's India operations, based in New Delhi, India. Paritosh has over two decades of experience in the medical device industry across intervention cardiology, ENT, medical aesthetics and ophthalmology. He was previously Managing Director of Widex, a global leader in hearing aids, where he had full P&L responsibility for India, building a sizeable commercial team and dealer network that resulted in substantial growth of the business over the past 5 years. Prior to this, Paritosh led the coronary business for Medtronic in India / South Asia where he propelled the company's performance through strong key opinion leader development and dealer management initiatives.

Robert joins Translumina with over two decades of experience in intervention cardiology at senior leadership level. In his previous role as Vice President, Sales & Market Development at Celanova BioSciences, he led the ex-US launch of the company's flagship COBRA stent and coordinated sales and marketing efforts across Europe, Asia, Middle East and Latin America through direct and distribution channels. Prior to this, Robert led global marketing and EMEA sales for Biosensors, resulting in significant market share gains for the company across international markets and also served as General Manager France and Business Director for Southern Europe for Abbott Vascular. Founded in Hechingen, Germany, Translumina's technologies were developed in collaboration with the German Heart Centre and are endorsed by the European Society of Cardiology. Translumina combines the best of German engineering, intellectual property and high-quality standards with India's entrepreneurial culture and strong capabilities in manufacturing innovative products at affordable prices.

"We are delighted to welcome exemplary professionals such as Robert and Paritosh into the Translumina family. Their presence will bolster the senior leadership and help Translumina achieve its ambitious growth objectives both in India as well as in international markets, which already account for a significant portion of our revenues today," said Gurmit Singh Chugh, Founder & Chairman of Translumina. Arjun Oberoi, Managing Director, Everstone Group, said, "Translumina is extremely well positioned to enter its next phase of growth and the commercial leadership that Robert and Paritosh will certainly bring a lot of value to the team in helping assimilate a broader product portfolio and build robust go-to-market strategies in key geographies." In August 2019, The Everstone Group, one of Asia's leading healthcare-focused investors, made a significant investment in Translumina to accelerate the company's growth and scale its operations globally.

About Translumina Translumina is a global developer and manufacturer of innovative cardiovascular medical devices used in interventional cardiology and minimally invasive surgery. Its flagship products, YUKON® Choice PC, YUKON® Choice Flex, YUKON® Chrome PC and VIVO ESAR represent the 3rd generation drug eluting stents systems. Translumina is the only company in the world that has published 10- year safety and efficacy data for its Yukon Choice PC stent in a head-to-head study against Xience, a market-leading stent from Abbott, as per the ISAR-TEST 4 study presented at the 2018 American Heart Association meeting. In addition, the company has partnered with companies such as Asahi Abiomed and Shockwave to introduce novel and disruptive technologies in India and also markets a wide range of cardiovascular devices including coronary angioplasty balloons, structural heart disease products and cardiac assist devices. For more information, visit www.translumina.in and www.translumina.de PWR PWR.