China c.bank says it will safeguard stability, prosperity of Hong Kong

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-06-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 16:28 IST
China's central bank said on Thursday it would firmly support the development of Hong Kong as a global financial centre and safeguard the stability and prosperity of its economy and financial markets.

The comments came after Beijing moved to impose a national security law on Hong Kong, and Washington threatened to respond by cancelling Hong Kong's special trading status with the United States.

