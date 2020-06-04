IIT-M, Shima Engineering collaborate to develop hands-free sanitizer dispenser

Indian Institute of Technology- Madras and city-based Shima Engineering have entered into a tie-up to develop a hands-free sanitiser dispenser that can be used in various automobiles, an official said on Tuesday. A prototype of the product has been developed, which can be used in cars, vans, buses and auto-rickshaws, Associate Professor of IIT-Madras department of engineering design, Kavitha Arunachalam who led the project said.

The idea was mooted by Shima Engineering following the need for hands-free personal hygiene products in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. "I mentored Shima Engineering to build prototypes to suit different end-users", she was quoted as saying in a press release issued by IIT-Madras here.