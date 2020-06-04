Left Menu
APL Apollo Unveils 'Apollo Fencing Solution' that Blends Protection with Aesthetics

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 17:36 IST
APL Apollo Unveils 'Apollo Fencing Solution' that Blends Protection with Aesthetics

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)APL Apollo Tubes Limited (APL Apollo), one of the leading branded structural steel tubes manufacturers, has launched ‘Apollo Fencing Solution’, an unrivaled innovation that gives the much-desired safety fencing to any property, besides adding unmatched beauty and elegance to it. Comprising an array of uniquely designed H-Shaped Fence Post called ‘Apollo Fence’, this low-cost, durable, and exciting product range can be used to replace even the concrete boundary wall. Apollo Fence’ tubes can also be used to support various types of wire or wire mesh. Hence, looking at its broad spectrum of uses and their cost competitiveness, ‘Apollo Fencing Solution’ has apparently given all its counterparts a good run for their money. The product is formed by merging the H-Shaped Apollo Fence tubes on both ends with an Apollo Plank placed between them. Apollo Plank itself being another new age steel product makes the ‘Apollo Fencing Solution’ an amalgamation of two of the strongest products of APL Apollo. Announcing the launch of ‘Apollo Fencing Solution’, Mr. Sanjay Gupta, CMD, APL Apollo said, “Apollo Fencing Solution gives you the most superior safety fencing and adds unmatched beauty to your property and above all it’s born out of the blending of our two strongest products. In sync with our vision of providing quality and innovative products to our customers, the Apollo Fencing Solution offers several benefits in terms of value for money and lower maintenance.” The new-age solution for a wide range of usages, “Apollo Fencing Solution” reflects inner strength of APL Apollo in true sense. It is an excellent perimeter protection solution for gardens, houses or for any other properties. Available in a wide range of choice, “Apollo Fencing Solution” is offered at incredibly low price of Rs. 129/Sq. ft. only in comparision to a brick wall (which costs Rs. 191/Sq. ft.), or a RCC precast wall (which costs Rs. 178/Sq. ft.). Image 1: APL Apollo Fencing Solutions Image 2: Mashroom Flat Angle PWRPWR

