Pradhan congratulates OPEC for production cuts, calls for responsible steps to revive economy

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has congratulated OPEC for production cuts that helped pull up global oil rates from a two-decade low and pitched for the oil cartel taking responsible steps in the coming days to enable the revival of the fragile economic situation globally. Pradhan held a discussion through video conference with Mohammed Barkindo, Secretary-General, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

"#HEPradhan congratulated OPEC on the agreement reached at the April meetings which have helped in assisting the recovery from the unparalleled market collapse," the OPEC Secretariat tweeted. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas retweeted that and other tweets by OPEC Secretariat on the meeting.

Members of OPEC and their allies, including Russia and Mexico, had in April agreed to cut production by 9.7 million barrels a day in May and June, the deepest cut ever agreed to by the world's oil producers. The production cuts helped oil prices bounce back from low USD 20s, which was used by India to stock up its strategic reserves. Saudi Arabia and Russia have further agreed to extend record oil-production cuts through July.

"It is the first time that so many producing countries from OPEC and OPEC+ have come together in support of stabilizing the global oil market," he said, adding “Congratulations, Your Excellency.”, the OPEC Secretariat tweeted Pradhan as having said. This tweet was also retweeted by the ministry.

The oil ministry separately issued a statement but did not mention of this. "#HEPradhan praised the OPEC+ decisions towards stabilizing the market. He stated it was important to see actions that are in the interests of producers and consumers," the OPEC Secretariat tweeted. "I also commend you for the better understanding within OPEC and OPEC+ at a time when global energy market is facing serious challenges,” the Indian Minister said. Pradhan, according to the OPEC Secretariat, said that he has been in contact with the US, the Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia and the UAE as part of his efforts in monitoring market developments and responses.

The oil ministry statement however made no mention of this. "Discussions focused on current developments in global energy markets and crude oil price trends in the midst of COVID-19-induced challenges and in the run-up to the OPEC meetings later this month," it said.

Pradhan, the statement said, "highlighted the need for producing and consuming countries to take responsible steps in the coming days to enable the revival of the fragile economic situation globally." He noted that gradual economic recovery is expected which will revive oil growth, and thus care should be taken not to upset the fragile balance between supply and demand achieved so far. "Pradhan stressed on OPEC's role in stabilising oil markets, and agreed to work in close collaboration with OPEC countries for India's energy security and also for global energy stability in the current challenging environment," the statement added.

Barkindo invited Pradhan to take part in the 8th OPEC International Seminar which will be held in Vienna on June 16-17, 2021. "#HEMohammadBarkindo held a bilateral meeting with HE @dpradhanbjp, #India’s Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, via videoconference to discuss the importance of the #OPEC-India partnership and further ways to strengthen dialogue in the face of current challenges," OPEC Secretariat tweeted. The two discussed the impact of the COVID19 pandemic on the global economy and oil market, with a specific focus on India and Asia, it further said. "They underscored the value of the OPEC-India Energy dialogue as a vital platform that enhances cooperation among industry stakeholders." The statement said Barkindo conveyed deep appreciation and admiration for India's efforts in managing the pandemic and reviving the economic activities in the country.

OPEC Secretariat tweeted: "We would like to register our deep admiration on how your esteemed Government was able to contain this deadly pandemic COVID-19," the SG said, adding "I would like to commend India’s consultation and dialogue with OPEC." PTI ANZ ANZ ANU ANU.