Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon in initial talks to buy stake in Airtel: Sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 19:58 IST
Amazon in initial talks to buy stake in Airtel: Sources
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

E-commerce giant Amazon is in exploratory discussions with telecom operator Bharti Airtel for a possible investment, according to sources. While the investment amount could not be immediately ascertained, a report pegged it at about USD 2 billion. When contacted, a Bharti spokesperson said, "We routinely work with all digital and OTT players and have deep engagement with them to bring their products, content and services for our wide customer base. Beyond that there is no other activity to report." An Amazon India spokesperson said the company does not comment on speculation about what it may or may not do in future. The latest buzz comes at a time when Indian telecom companies seem to be on the radar of global investors and tech giants. Over the past few weeks, Reliance Industries' digital unit Jio Platforms has raised billions of dollars from marquee technology investors including Facebook, KKR, Silver Lake Partners, Vista Equity Partners and General Atlantic. Market sources said talks are on between Amazon and Airtel for a possible investment and equity buy, but the discussions are at a "very initial stage"

An industry watcher who did not wish to be identified said more deals may be in the offing as global tech companies eye a bigger slice of the Indian market, working in tandem with the telecom operators. At 574 million, India boasts of the world's second largest base of internet users. Last week, there were reports that Alphabet Inc's Google is eyeing about 5 per cent stake in Vodafone Idea, although the telecom operator clarified that it constantly evaluates various opportunities and there is no proposal before the board of the firm as yet. On May 26, Airtel's promoter firm Bharti Telecom sold 2.75 per cent stake in the company to institutional investors in the secondary market, raising over Rs 8,433 crore. The sale proceeds will be fully utilised to repay debt at Bharti Telecom and will make the promoter holding firm a 'debt free company'. Amazon, which has pumped billions of dollars into its Indian e-commerce operations, is looking at strengthening its foothold in the local market. A potential investment will provide it greater firepower to take on Walmart-backed Flipkart as well as recently launched JioMart, following Facebook's USD 5.7 billion investment in Jio Platforms. JioMart -- a new Reliance Retail Ltd commerce marketplace which connects customers with kirana stores and other small and micro-local Indian businesses -- plans to leverage the huge reach that Facebook's WhatsApp has in the country. Apart from investing in e-commerce and food retail businesses, Amazon has also picked up stake in various offline retail chains in India. In 2017, retail major Shoppers Stop had announced raising Rs 179.26 crore from Amazon.com Investment Holdings LLC through an issue of equity shares, which translated to just over 5 per cent shareholding. In September 2018, Amazon said it had co-invested in Witzig Advisory Services, the entity which had acquired Aditya Birla Retail's More chain of stores in India. In August last year, Future Retail had informed stock exchanges that Amazon.Com NV Investment Holdings LLC would acquire 49 per cent stake in Future Coupons Ltd from the promoters, led by Kishore Biyani, for an undisclosed amount. At that time, Future Coupons held 7.3 per cent stake in Future Retail.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines drug campaign directive seen as ‘permission to kill’: UN rights office

A campaign to eradicate illegal drugs in the Philippines that began in 2016 has led to the killing of at least 8,600 people but the real figure could be three times that number, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, said on Thursday.In a repor...

India able to conserve biodiversity because of its culture, ethos to be with nature: Javadekar

Despite a huge human and animal population on a limited habitation area, India has been able to maintain 8 per cent of the worlds biodiversity because our ethos is to live with the nature, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said Thursda...

Sri Lanka's election commission to decide date for parliamentary polls on Monday

Sri Lankas National Elections Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya said on Thursday that the fresh date for the parliamentary elections would be announced on Monday. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on March 2 dissolved the Parliament, six mo...

60 new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, total cases count reaches 1,145

With 60 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Uttrakhand on Thursday, the total count of cases has reached 1,145.A bulletin of state Health Department said there are 845 active cases in the state and 286 patients have recovered. Four pati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020