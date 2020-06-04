Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 3-U.S. jobless claims dip below 2 million, road to recovery rocky

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 20:01 IST
WRAPUP 3-U.S. jobless claims dip below 2 million, road to recovery rocky

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dropped below 2 million last week for the first time since mid-March, but remains astonishingly high as companies adjust to an environment that has been significantly changed by COVID-19.

Other data on Thursday showed a jump in the trade deficit in April as the pandemic upended the global flow of goods and services, pushing exports to a 10-year low. The reports buttressed expectations the economy's recovery from the coronavirus crisis would be a long slog even as activity appears to be stabilizing. "The good news is the country may have turned the corner in the coronavirus pandemic, but the bad news is economic growth is going to just limp along if it has to carry millions and millions of jobless workers who cannot support themselves and are running out of benefits to pay the bills," said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at MUFG in New York.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 249,000 to a seasonally adjusted 1.877 million for the week ended May 30, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast new claims would drop to 1.8 million in the latest week. Though claims have declined since hitting a record 6.867 million in late March, they are three times larger than their peak during the 2007-2009 Great Recession. Still, the report suggested the worst is over for the labor market, combined with data on Wednesday that showed a smaller-than-expected drop in private payrolls in May.

Surveys have also shown consumer confidence, manufacturing and services industries stabilizing, albeit at low levels in May, indicating the downturn triggered by a near shutdown of the country in mid-March to control the spread of the COVID-19 respiratory illness was bottoming. Many businesses had reopened by mid-May. The stubbornly high number of unemployment claims comes from a second wave of layoffs as businesses navigate weak demand, as well as some lingering backlogs at state unemployment offices overwhelmed by the flood of applications early in the shutdown.

Boeing and pipeline operator Energy Transfer have announced layoffs, while some big retailers like JC Penney and high-end chain Neiman Marcus have filed for bankruptcy. States and local governments, whose budgets have been decimated by the COVID-19 fight, are also cutting jobs. "The evidence of unemployment spreading to other industries and larger companies is clear, and that may slow, or even temporarily reverse, our progress," said Robert Frick, corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union in Vienna, Virginia.

The government's closely watched employment report for May, due on Friday, is likely to show nonfarm payrolls falling by 8 million after a record 20.537 million plunge in April, according to a Reuters survey of economists. The unemployment rate is forecast to rocket to 19.8%, a post-World War Two record, from 14.7% in April.

TRADE DEFICIT WIDENS A separate report on Thursday from the Commerce Department showed the trade deficit jumped 16.7% to $49.4 billion in April. Exports tumbled a record 20.5% to $151.3 billion, the lowest since April 2010. That offset a record 13.7% drop in imports to $200.7 billion.

Stocks on Wall Street were trading lower after recent hefty gains. The dollar was steady against a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury prices fell. The weekly jobless claims report, the most timely data on the economy's health, could become difficult to parse in the weeks ahead. Initial claims are recorded when a person submits a first application for unemployment benefits. Once approved, they become continuing claims and are reported with a one-week lag.

As part of a fiscal package worth nearly $3 trillion, the U.S. government greatly expanded eligibility for unemployment benefits to include self-employed and independent contractors who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. These workers do not qualify for the regular state unemployment insurance and must file under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program.

The government also extended regular state jobless benefits by another 13 weeks under a program called Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC). Roughly 30 states are now reporting PUA claims on a weekly basis, but PEUC figures are reported with a two-week lag. Neither PUA nor PEUC are included in the initial claims and continuing claims figures, which economists say grossly understates the tragedy caused by COVID-19. Last week, 623,073 PUA applications were processed on top of the 10.741 million during the week ended May 16.

Continuing claims, the number of people still receiving unemployment benefits after an initial week of aid, increased 649,000 to 21.487 million in the week ending May 23. Economists believe continuing claims peaked at 24.9 million in early May. A total of 30 million people were receiving unemployment benefits under all programs in the week ending May 16, slightly down from 31 million in the prior week.

"The (business) re-opening path and the impact on employment may not be as smooth as hoped," said James Knightley, chief international economist at ING in New York.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines drug campaign directive seen as ‘permission to kill’: UN rights office

A campaign to eradicate illegal drugs in the Philippines that began in 2016 has led to the killing of at least 8,600 people but the real figure could be three times that number, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, said on Thursday.In a repor...

India able to conserve biodiversity because of its culture, ethos to be with nature: Javadekar

Despite a huge human and animal population on a limited habitation area, India has been able to maintain 8 per cent of the worlds biodiversity because our ethos is to live with the nature, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said Thursda...

Sri Lanka's election commission to decide date for parliamentary polls on Monday

Sri Lankas National Elections Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya said on Thursday that the fresh date for the parliamentary elections would be announced on Monday. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on March 2 dissolved the Parliament, six mo...

60 new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, total cases count reaches 1,145

With 60 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Uttrakhand on Thursday, the total count of cases has reached 1,145.A bulletin of state Health Department said there are 845 active cases in the state and 286 patients have recovered. Four pati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020