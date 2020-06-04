CCI approves merger between Peugeot S.A and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves proposed merger between Peugeot S.A and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. The proposed combination pertains to the merger between Peugeot S.A. ("PSA") and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. ("FCA").

PSA is a publicly listed limited liability company incorporated in France. It is the holding company of a French-based group, which is mainly an original equipment manufacturer and dealer of motor vehicles, passenger cars as well as light commercial vehicles under the brands Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall and DS. It also provides ancillary services such as financing solutions for the acquisition of motor vehicles and mobility services and solutions.

FCA is a public company with limited liability, headquartered in London and incorporated and organised under the laws of the Netherlands. It is a global automotive group engaged in designing, engineering, manufacturing, distributing and selling vehicles, components and production systems worldwide.

(With Inputs from PIB)