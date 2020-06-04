Left Menu
Development News Edition

AfDB Vice President, Zambia Health Minister hold session on post-COVID recovery

During the session, Minister Chilufya spoke to the need for coherent coordination among all stakeholders to mitigate the impact of the virus on the health of Africans and to ensure a brighter economic future.

AfDB | Abidjan | Updated: 04-06-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 20:19 IST
AfDB Vice President, Zambia Health Minister hold session on post-COVID recovery
Dr Jennifer Blanke, the African Development Bank’s Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development, said the COVID-19 crisis could exacerbate inequalities in education, health and employment opportunities that exist on the continent. Image Credit: Wikipedia

How can Africa build on the solidarity shown during the coronavirus pandemic to achieve the continent's development goals in the post-COVID world?

That was the question posed at a webinar hosted by the African Union's Economic, Social and Cultural Council (AU-ECOSOCC) and the African Development Bank's Civil Society and Community Engagement Division to mark Africa Day 2020.

Senegalese singer and activist Youssou N'Dour, Zambia's Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya and African Development Bank Vice President Dr Jennifer Blanke headlined this special session, held on 26 May. Part of a COVID-19 awareness webinar series launched in April that aims to inform and empower African citizens on the appropriate responses to the coronavirus outbreak, the online forum drew hundreds of participants from political, civil society and development spheres who logged in from across the continent as well as North America, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.

During the session, Minister Chilufya spoke to the need for coherent coordination among all stakeholders to mitigate the impact of the virus on the health of Africans and to ensure a brighter economic future.

"We believe a healthier population is productive and will drive the financial agenda of a nation. Investing in human capital is imperative now. For this, Zambia has embraced a multi-faceted approach that includes all sectors; civil society organizations, government organizations, political organizations, academia, media organizations, religious leaders, members of public. They all play a role in the sustainability of a country," Chilufya told participants.

Dr Jennifer Blanke, the African Development Bank's Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development, said the COVID-19 crisis could exacerbate inequalities in education, health and employment opportunities that exist on the continent. She stressed the importance of working together after the crisis, focusing on Africa's youth and women.

"We need to harness Africa's talent. So many African women have great ideas but cannot obtain finance. The African Development Bank has an initiative that supports talented women entrepreneurs (bit.ly/371OVGE) to make their business ideas a reality," she said.

"Also, young people in Africa are a true force for progress; they see challenges everywhere which are in fact business opportunities. They understand how to use technology to help Africa leapfrog to better services. Just as mobile banking overcame a lack of bank branches, the shortage of doctors in many areas can be remedied with telemedicine solutions and other businesses," Blanke added.

Thomas Kwesi Quartey, Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission, struck a similar note:

"We also have to support women, young people to combat COVID-19. At times like this, solidarity is more important than ever before. [In the words of] Kwame Nkrumah, the forces that keep us together as Africans are increasingly greater than the forces that keep us apart," he said.

Grammy award winner and former United Nations Goodwill Ambassador Youssou N'Dour said Africa should focus on raising awareness of development goals, using the influence of famous artists.

"We must rely on the cultural sector, on events such as concerts, because they add value. Influential artists can, for example, help the Bank reach its High 5s (bit.ly/3ePl7zO). Imagine using well-known artists as ambassadors who work and cooperate with those on the ground, in the field. Imagine the number of people they could reach with their messages," N'Dour said.

The continent should seize the opportunity presented by COVID-19 to mobilize its resources for the future, said Vanessa Moungar, Director of the Bank's Gender, Women and Civil Society Department.

"Let's maintain this momentum and continue building a social and economic development model based on community participation and regional integration. A strong partnership between governments and civil society is essential. Engaging with civil society means being able to reach people at the bottom of the pyramid and improve the impact of development actions," Moungar told participants at the webinar's close.

The Bank and AU-ECOSOCC plan two additional COVID-19 awareness webinar series sessions focusing on youth and education in Africa.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

NFL coaches allowed to return to facilities on Friday

NFL coaches can return to work at team facilities beginning Friday, more than two months after their offices were shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. In a memo sent to teams, the NFL said members of the coaching staff will count ...

UK COVID-19 death toll rises by 176 to 39,904, government says

The United Kingdoms death toll from people who tested positive for COVID-19 has risen by 176 to 39,904, the government said on Thursday.On Wednesday a separate tally of UK deaths using official data from England, Scotland, Wales and Norther...

GAVI raises $567 mln of $2 bln goal to buy COVID-19 vaccines for poor

The GAVI vaccines alliance said on Thursday it had raised 567 million towards an initial goal of 2 billion from international donors for an Advanced Market Commitment to buy future COVID-19 vaccines for poor countries.The deal would help se...

As COVID-19 cases soar, Centre tells SC make-shift hospitals will have to be built in near future

As India recorded a daily jump of over 8,000 coronavirus cases for the fifth day on Thursday, the Centre told the Supreme Court that a large number of make-shift hospitals will have to be built in the near future to accommodate the constant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020