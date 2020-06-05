Left Menu
Development News Edition

UltraTech Cement restricts FY21 capex to Rs 1,000 cr amid COVID-19 disruptions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 12:36 IST
UltraTech Cement restricts FY21 capex to Rs 1,000 cr amid COVID-19 disruptions

UltraTech Cement has restricted its capital expenditure plans for this fiscal to Rs 1,000 crore due to COVID-19 disruptions, as conserving its cash position has become the "biggest motto" for the company this year. In a regulatory filing, the Aditya Birla Group firm said the capital and financial resources of the company remain entirely protected in spite of the adverse impact on its sales during the first two phases of the lockdown and the liquidity position remains "adequately covered".

"Due to COVID-19, capital expenditure (CAPEX) plans for the current financial year have been restricted to an amount of around Rs 1,000 crore,” said UltraTech in a disclosure of material impact of COVID–19 pandemic. It is continuously monitoring any material changes in future economic conditions.

"The company's capital and financial resources remain entirely protected in spite of the adverse impact on its sales during the first two phases of the lockdown. The company's liquidity position remains adequately covered. "During the lockdown period also, the company has been servicing its debt obligations as per schedule and on due dates," it said, adding it doesn't not require to avail the moratorium extended by banks as per the Reserve Bank of India guidelines.

"Conserving cash is the biggest motto for the company this year. The company is carrying sufficient inventories across all its plants to meet the production requirements," it said. The company further noted that work on the 2.2 million ton Cuttack grinding unit, in Odisha, which was scheduled for commissioning in March, 2021 has been slowed down.

"Brownfield capacity expansion work at the West Bengal and Bihar grinding units and Bicharpur coal block (in Madhya Pradesh) is coming to an end and should get commissioned by March, 2021," it added. During the lockdown, UltraTech has stopped its operations across locations in line with the government directives. "This had an adverse impact on revenues, as expected," the company said.

On impact on capital and financial resources, UltraTech said it "expects to recover the carrying amount of all its assets including inventory, receivables and loans in the ordinary course of business based on information available on current economic conditions". UltraTech Cement had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,239.39 crore in the fourth quarter ended March, 2020. Its revenue from operation was Rs 10,745.62 crore during the quarter.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

Videos

Latest News

68 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 9,930

68 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 9,930 on Friday, said the State Health Department. The total cases include 2,555 active cases and 213 deaths.Meanwhile, t...

Odisha reports 130 new COVID-19 cases

Odisha has reported 130 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 2,608, the state health department said. After these new cases cropped up, the total number of active cases stands at 1,117.India registered its highes...

Tennis-German Becker does not rule out a return to coaching

German tennis great Boris Becker, who previously worked with reigning world number one Novak Djokovic, has not ruled out a return to coaching, the six-time Grand Slam champion said. During his stint with Becker, Djokovic won six Grand Slam ...

China says forcing Chinese firms off U.S. exchanges will harm U.S.

China said on Friday that forcing Chinese firms to retreat from U.S. stock exchanges would severely harm U.S. interests.In a briefing, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang also accused Washington of making hasty generalisations about Chin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020