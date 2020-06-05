Left Menu
Journalism and Mass Communication students of Chandigarh University register record placements

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 05-06-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 15:18 IST
Journalism and Mass Communication students of Chandigarh University register record placements
Placed students of Chandigarh University in a jubilant mood after getting an offer from company. Image Credit: ANI

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] June 5 (ANI/PRNewswire): Graduate and Post-Graduate students of University Institute of Media Studies (UIMS) at Chandigarh University have registered record number of placements. As many as 102 national & regionals media houses have recruited more than 200 Journalism and Mass Communication students of the last two passing-out batches.

The placement record of UIMS students was today announced by Dr RS Bawa, Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University. About 140 Bachelors and 60 Masters students have been picked-up by top notch media houses which include national & regional newspapers & news channels, radio channels, advertising & pr agencies, event management firms & digital marketing companies. "Prominent news channels such as News 18, Zee News, ETV Bharat, ABP News, India News, News 24, PTC News, Doordarshan have selected 65 students while in print media, Newspapers such as Dainik Bhaskar, Hindustan Times, Punjab Kesari, Times of India, Kashmir Times have selected 50 students," said Dr Bawa while giving details about the placements of UIMS students.

"More than 50 students were picked-up by online digital media platforms while radio channels like Big FM, My FM, Red FM, Radio Mirchi have selected 15 students," added the Vice-Chancellor. In addition, about 20 students were recruited by ad-agencies and PR agencies out-of-which tenstudents bagged government jobs in State Government Public Relation Departments.

"Our Journalism and Mass Communication students undergo academic training as per the current needs of the Media Industry as experts from renowned media houses are involved in designing the course curriculum for the students and also imparting practical hands-on training for them," said Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University, "Today, media is fast converging itself towards delivery of real-time news updates to its viewers which has created an all-together a new age media where professionals needs to perform multiple roles as a journalist working in the field and we are preparing our students according to the changing dynamics of the industry," added Sandhu.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/PRNewswire)

