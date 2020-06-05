Left Menu
Surat-based Fashionova designs world’s first PPE kits suitable to wear on Sari

PTI | Surat | Updated: 05-06-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 15:21 IST
Surat-based Fashionova designs world’s first PPE kits suitable to wear on Sari

• Twitter handle Maan Ki Baat Update takes notice of innovation • SITRA approves ‘Kovid Nari Kavach’ PPE kits Surat, Gujarat (India): Surat-based Fashion Design Development Centre Fashionova has developed world’s first personal protective equipment (PPE) kit ‘Kovid Nari Kavach’ that can be worn on a Sari. The kit has been approved by Sitra. Speaking on this innovation Ankita Goyal, Director, Fashionova, said, “The PPE kits currently offered to our Corona warriors cannot be worn of Sari whereas many women health professional prefers to wear Sari. Recently Kerala Government made it mandatory for covid care staff to wear t-shirt or shirt which has created trouble for women staff. Considering this situation, fashion designer at Fashionova Saurav Mandal decided to develop PPE kits that can be wore on Sari. Currently centre is producing 5,000 PPE kits daily.” Twitter handle ‘Mann Ki Baat Updates’ posted an update on this innovation, which was retweeted by Smriti Irani.

'Fashionova' is the first-of-its-kind Design Development Centre in the Textile City Surat. It provides its associates a strong platform to showcase their creativity and innovations. It is a budding start-up making all possible efforts to provide help in these tough times. Earlier the Fashionova had provided garments to Surat's Civil Hospital for Corona patients. Surat COVID in-charge Dr Mahendra Patel, Civil Superintendent Preetiben Kapadia, Dean Bhrahambhatta Sahab, Ketan Nayak and Ashok Goyal, Rajiv Omar, Subhash Rawal and Shalini Shethi from Seva Foundation were also present on this occasion. PWR PWR

