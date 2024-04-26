Left Menu

India Poised to Emerge as Global Force: Vice President Hails Irrepressible Progress

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday said that India is heading towards becoming a global power and its rise is unstoppable.The Vice President made these remarks at the third convocation ceremony of the National Sanskrit University here and congratulated students for graduating at a time when India is on the rise.You now take a big leap in the larger world.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday said that India is heading towards becoming a global power and its rise is unstoppable.

The Vice President made these remarks at the third convocation ceremony of the National Sanskrit University here and congratulated students for graduating at a time when India is on the rise.

''You now take a big leap in the larger world. You are lucky to be taking a leap at a time when Bharat is on the rise. The rise is unstoppable. We are heading towards global power. You are fortunate,'' the Vice President said, addressing the students.

Commending the students for their dedication, hard work and scholarly pursuit of Sanskrit, he claimed that ''one language which can uniquely fit in without error in technological sciences of all kinds is Sanskrit language.'' ''It is the only language whose expression orientation does not lend to two meanings,'' he claimed, adding that it was an essential requirement for use in technology.

According to the Vice President, Sanskrit is seen as the mother of many Indian languages. He observed that it occupies a unique position in India's linguistic evolution, contributing to the vast diversity of Indian languages.

He noted that an inherent linguistic and literary unity exists in these richly profound languages, serving as a great unifying factor.

Further, he underlined that the grammar, structure and vocabulary of Sanskrit have significantly enriched Hindi and numerous other languages spoken across South Asia, exemplifying its profound impact on the region's linguistic landscape.

