British Airways mulling suit vs quaratine rule

British Airways is considering legal action against the U.K. government's plans to force anyone arriving into the country to quarantine themselves for 14 days in order to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Willie Walsh, the chief executive of International Airlines Group, which runs the British flag carrier, told Sky News he is reviewing the situation with lawyers.

He said the “irrational” quarantine rules would “torpedo” the airline's chances of flying in July. Earlier this week, the government changed tack and said it would impose a blanket quarantine on anyone travelling to the U.K. from June 8.

Airlines, as well as much of the U.K.'s tourism sector, are clearly worried that the new rules will derail plans to get their businesses up and running as lockdown restrictions are eased. The government has said it will review the policy every three weeks and is looking into ″international travel corridors″ between countries that are considered to be safe and which could avoid the need for quarantines.