Left Menu
Development News Edition

WeWork India raises USD 100 mn from WeWork Global

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 18:34 IST
WeWork India raises USD 100 mn from WeWork Global

Co-working major WeWork India, which is owned by the Embassy Group, on Friday said it has raised USD 100 million from WeWork Global for sustainable growth of its business.  With this funding, US-based WeWork Global has reaffirmed its commitment to the Indian market, it added.  "WeWork India - the global platform for creators that provides collaborative workplace solutions, will receive USD 100 million financing from WeWork Global to help boost sustainable growth," the co-working player said

Karan Virwani, CEO, WeWork India, said, "The fresh round of capital from our long-term partners at WeWork Global represents a vote of confidence in our strategy and will help us serve our community better." Virwani pointed out that the flexible workspace industry in India and around the world is facing its biggest challenge yet.  "In that, we see a new opportunity that suits our members' evolving needs. This is driven by an acceleration towards variable real estate costs, the confidence of safe and well-managed workspaces for their employees, and the growth opportunities that are intrinsic to the WeWork community," he added.  WeWork India said the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the shift to flexible workspaces, with businesses of all sizes looking to manage cash flows effectively by moving costs to a variable model.  "Space as a service is a huge opportunity for them to free up cash, and WeWork has the right foundations and experience to provide safe, flexible workspaces," it added.  WeWork India said it is looking to navigate this transformation by prioritising focused growth in the Indian market over the next 36 months

The company further said it is already profitable and plays an important role in the global scheme of business for WeWork. Sandeep Mathrani, CEO of WeWork, said, "WeWork is excited to be providing financial assistance to transform the workspace environment in India." "WeWork India's financial performance has shown consistent growth, and with the fundamentals in place at a building level backed by the expertise of the Embassy Group, we believe the WeWork India business has the ability to be our growth vehicle and provide our members an exceptional experience," Mathrani said.  WeWork India offers seats in the range of Rs 5,000-40,000 per desk per month. WeWork entered into a partnership with Embassy Group in 2017 and started operations in the Indian market. Bengaluru-based Embassy Group, which holds 100 per cent rights over WeWork India, is a major player in the Indian commercial real estate market. It has also launched the country's first real estate investment trust (REIT). The co-working segment, which grew at a rapid pace in India in the last few years, has been badly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Co-working players take office space on lease from real estate developers and other landlords and then sublease that to corporates, freelancers and startups. Since entering India, WeWork has been providing full service and innovative workspaces with over 60,000 desks in 34 locations, across six cities. Softbank-backed WeWork Global had dropped its plan to launch an IPO in September 2019. Early last year, its valuation had touched USD 47 billion, but it has plunged since then.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

India-China military commanders to hold talks on June 6 to resolve border issue

Military commanders of India and China will hold talks in Moldo on Saturday morning to address the ongoing tussle in Eastern Ladakh between the two countries over the heavy military build-up by the Peoples Liberation Army along the Line of ...

Suntory CEO says 20% of restaurants may fail as coronavirus slams Japan's dining scene

Takeshi Niinami, the head of Japanese drinks and food group Suntory Holdings and a government adviser, predicted on Friday that more than 20 of bars and restaurants could fail due to the coronavirus pandemic.Japans vibrant dining scene, fro...

Virtual Yatra held to commemorate III anniversary of 5th Dham stone laying ceremony

Phnom Penh Cambodia, June 5 ANINewsVoir The third anniversary of the stone laying ceremony of the fifth Dham at Siem Reap, Cambodia, was recently celebrated with pomp and splendour. The global COVID-19 pandemic did not stop the patrons and ...

Man accused in murder case held in Delhi

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a person in west Delhis Bindapur area last year over personal rivalry, police said on Friday. The victim, Salman, was stabbed on December 30, 2019, allegedly by Ajay Kumar, a native of T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020