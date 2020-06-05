Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi bans Capital True Financial's proprietor from acting as investment adviser

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 20:58 IST
Sebi bans Capital True Financial's proprietor from acting as investment adviser

Market regulator Sebi on Friday barred Narendra Singh Tanwar, proprietor of Capital True Financial Services, from acting as an investment adviser (IA) for producing false and fabricated documents to prove his eligibility to work as an IA. Besides, Tanwar's registration has been cancelled and the watchdog has also restrained him from the securities market for a period of 2 years.

Also, during the period of restraint, the existing holding of securities, including units of mutual funds, of Tanwar shall remain frozen, Sebi said in an order. The order comes after the regulator received a complaint alleging that a promise was made on behalf of Tanwar to the complainant, assuring him a huge return of Rs 28.80 lakh on a meagre investment of Rs 20,000 over a short period of 4 months and 10 days.

Pursuant to such an assurance, an amount of Rs 1.3 lakh was transferred by the complainant to him towards the first installment of the service fee out of the total service fee of Rs 4,47,200 demanded by Tanwar in installments. However, after suffering loss on the very first day of availing the services, the complainant asked Tanwar to return the amount paid to him.

However, Tanwar refused to refund the money taken as service fee, and also stopped attending the phone calls of the complainant. While examining the complaint, Sebi observed that Tanwar had obtained a registration certificate from the regulator to act as IA by producing an experience certificate which showed that he was working as a Portfolio Management Advisor with a stock broker for the period between January 2009 and June 2014.

However, the certificate turned out to be forged and not genuine. Following this, the regulator had issued an interim order against Tanwar in November 2018, restraining him from diverting any funds raised from investors until further orders.

The regulator during examination noticed that Tanwar had obtained his registration as IA based on documents, which are found to be false and fictitious, thereby rendering him not eligible to remain registered as IA. Also, he did not have any experience in activities relating to advice in financial products or securities or portfolio management, hence, could not have been considered for registration.

Accordingly, the regulator has cancelled the certificate of Tanwar and directed him not to use not use the term 'investment adviser' directly or indirectly in any manner. "The noticee shall forthwith cease and desist from acting as an investment adviser," Sebi said.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

European stocks rack up hefty gains as cyclicals rally

European stocks racked up their best week in two months on Friday, with investors scooping up battered shares of banks, automakers and travel companies amid growing signs that the pandemic-hit global economy is recovering.The pan-European S...

WHO advises wider use of masks in virus hotspots

The World Health Organisation is changing its recommendations for the use of masks during the coronavirus pandemic and is now recommending that in areas where there is widespread transmission, people should wear masks when social distancing...

Facebook says it found no foreign interference campaigns targeting U.S. protests

Facebook Inc said on Friday it had not seen evidence of coordinated foreign interference targeting the U.S. protests spurred by the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man.We have been actively looking and we havent yet seen fo...

Hry CM urges people to conserve environment; state sets target to plant 1 crore trees

On World Environment Day, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urged the people of the state to take a pledge to conserve the environment and maintain ecological balance, as the state government set a target to plant over one crore tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020