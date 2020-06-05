Sebi bans Capital True Financial's proprietor from acting as investment adviser

Market regulator Sebi on Friday barred Narendra Singh Tanwar, proprietor of Capital True Financial Services, from acting as an investment adviser (IA) for producing false and fabricated documents to prove his eligibility to work as an IA. Besides, Tanwar's registration has been cancelled and the watchdog has also restrained him from the securities market for a period of 2 years.

Also, during the period of restraint, the existing holding of securities, including units of mutual funds, of Tanwar shall remain frozen, Sebi said in an order. The order comes after the regulator received a complaint alleging that a promise was made on behalf of Tanwar to the complainant, assuring him a huge return of Rs 28.80 lakh on a meagre investment of Rs 20,000 over a short period of 4 months and 10 days.

Pursuant to such an assurance, an amount of Rs 1.3 lakh was transferred by the complainant to him towards the first installment of the service fee out of the total service fee of Rs 4,47,200 demanded by Tanwar in installments. However, after suffering loss on the very first day of availing the services, the complainant asked Tanwar to return the amount paid to him.

However, Tanwar refused to refund the money taken as service fee, and also stopped attending the phone calls of the complainant. While examining the complaint, Sebi observed that Tanwar had obtained a registration certificate from the regulator to act as IA by producing an experience certificate which showed that he was working as a Portfolio Management Advisor with a stock broker for the period between January 2009 and June 2014.

However, the certificate turned out to be forged and not genuine. Following this, the regulator had issued an interim order against Tanwar in November 2018, restraining him from diverting any funds raised from investors until further orders.

The regulator during examination noticed that Tanwar had obtained his registration as IA based on documents, which are found to be false and fictitious, thereby rendering him not eligible to remain registered as IA. Also, he did not have any experience in activities relating to advice in financial products or securities or portfolio management, hence, could not have been considered for registration.

Accordingly, the regulator has cancelled the certificate of Tanwar and directed him not to use not use the term 'investment adviser' directly or indirectly in any manner. "The noticee shall forthwith cease and desist from acting as an investment adviser," Sebi said.