Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nasdaq hits record high as U.S. economy shows signs of rebound

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 22:58 IST
Nasdaq hits record high as U.S. economy shows signs of rebound
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Nasdaq Composite on Friday became the first of the three major U.S. stock indexes to bounce back to a record high, recovering from a stunning coronavirus-led slump on growing hopes of a swift economic rebound. Wall Street has surged following a crash into bear territory in March as investors bet on a revival in business activity with the easing of a nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus.

Data on Friday showed a surprise rise in U.S. jobs in May, offering the clearest signal yet the downturn triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic was probably over, although the road to recovery could still be long. The benchmark S&P 500 is now less than 1% down on the year after crashing more than 32% from that level by late March, and is about 6% below its record high. The blue-chip Dow Jones index is about 8% below its own all-time high.

The smaller Nasdaq 100 index hit a record high on Thursday, partly powered by tech-related names including Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc, Alphabet Inc and Apple Inc. Closing at a record high, according to a widely accepted definition, would confirm that the Nasdaq Composite has been in a new bull market since its pandemic low on March 23.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 2.28 lakh; Some states see over 10-fold surge since May 1

The nationwide count of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 2.28 lakh on Friday and the death toll crossed 6,500, while the number of states with four-digit or bigger tallies has doubled since May 1 when migrant movements began in special trai...

Biden says 'much more work to be done' on economy after surprising jobs report

Democratic White House candidate Joe Biden on Friday criticized Republican President Donald Trump for prematurely celebrating a better-than-expected jobs report, saying the battered U.S. economy still faces an arduous rebuilding.Biden said ...

Pentagon orders remaining active-duty troops to leave DC area

The Pentagon will be sending back the remaining 900 active-duty troops who were sent to the Washington D.C. area to potentially respond to civil unrest, and they are expected to start heading back to their home bases, a U.S. official told R...

Rahul accuses government of `failed lockdown'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted the government by citing data over the way it had gone for unlock phase when coronavirus cases were rising in the country. This is what a failed lockdown looks like, he said in a tweet.Gandhi ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020