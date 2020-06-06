Team Liquid, Huya extend streaming partnership

North American esports organization Team Liquid announced Friday it is extending its streaming partnership with China's Huya until 2022. No terms of the deal were disclosed.

Team Liquid and Huya first partnered in 2019 and the pairing has grown into 22 member channels, with members of the team's PUBG, Dota 2 and Counter Strike: Global Offensive rosters participating. Team Liquid streamed over 4,000 hours of content in 2019. Team Liquid PUBG player Jord "ibiza" van Geldere proved to be most popular with a peak of 2.8 million viewers in 2019.

Team Liquid is Huya's only North American client on the streaming platform. --Field Level Media