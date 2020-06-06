Left Menu
Development News Edition

Team Liquid, Huya extend streaming partnership

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2020 00:47 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 00:47 IST
Team Liquid, Huya extend streaming partnership

North American esports organization Team Liquid announced Friday it is extending its streaming partnership with China's Huya until 2022. No terms of the deal were disclosed.

Team Liquid and Huya first partnered in 2019 and the pairing has grown into 22 member channels, with members of the team's PUBG, Dota 2 and Counter Strike: Global Offensive rosters participating. Team Liquid streamed over 4,000 hours of content in 2019. Team Liquid PUBG player Jord "ibiza" van Geldere proved to be most popular with a peak of 2.8 million viewers in 2019.

Team Liquid is Huya's only North American client on the streaming platform. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Dawood Ibrahim, his wife undergoing treatment in Karachi after testing positive for Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

George Floyd's death sparks new generation of activists in U.S.

Kristina Knox, a 25-year-old child development teacher from Maryland, cried for days after watching video footage of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man in Minneapolis who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck while Floyd gasped...

California again extends major contract for protective masks

California is giving a Chinese manufacturer it contracted with hundreds of millions of protective masks one more week to get federal certification after the company twice missed the deadline. California signed a nearly 1 billion contract in...

US: Expert warns about police spreading virus

An Emory University infectious disease specialist says he has serious concerns that police could be spreading the coronavirus by spraying tear gas on demonstrators. Mass arrests and confining people in small spaces dramatically increases th...

U.S. envoy to U.N. pushes back against criticism over protests

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft on Friday pushed back against criticism from China and Iran over the protests across the United States about racial inequality and excessive police force, challenging them to compare records...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020