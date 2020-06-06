Left Menu
Development News Edition

City hotels taking extra precautions to mitigate COVID-19 risks

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-06-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 19:36 IST
City hotels taking extra precautions to mitigate COVID-19 risks

With hotels in the city slated to throw open their doors to guests from June 8 in the midst of the fifth phase of the lockdown, those in the luxury category are taking additional safety measures to mitigate the risk of COVID-19. A spokesperson of Oberoi Grand, one of the oldest luxury properties in Kolkata, said several additional steps have been taken keeping in mind the risks regarding COVID-19 and the World Health Organisation and tourism ministry guidelines.

"All touchpoints in public areas like door handles, elevator buttons, counters and tabletops, railings are being cleaned continuously with sanitisers and disinfectants," he said. Public areas like the gym, swimming pool and the spa will remain closed, he said adding that the hotel is awaiting guidelines from the state government on reopening of banqueting facilities.

The spokesperson said that seating in the lobby and restaurants have been reconfigured to ensure safe distances are maintained between guests. Masterchefs will prepare dishes and drinks with wellness features and also to boost immunity. The hotel will conduct temperature checking for all non-resident and resident guests once a day and all hotel staff will wear masks and disposable gloves during service.

The hotel's fleet of vehicles will be thoroughly sanitised before starting a trip, he said. Premium luxury brand hotel ITC Royal Bengal has introduced contact light protocols and special training programmes have been arranged.

"We are expecting a surge in domestic travel," a spokesperson of ITC Hotels said adding the hotel will accord prime importance to ensure social distancing in room allocation. The hotel has re-engineered guest experiences with zero or low engagement, contactless payments at the outlets and safe distancing protocol, she said.

There will be mandatory temperature checks for all chefs and F&B associates, strict ingredient regulation and frequent disinfection of kitchen areas and equipment. "The hotel will offer safe cars for travel within the city and comprehensive sanitization pre and post guest usage," the spokesperson added.

Other luxury hotels in the city will be similar protocols, sources in them said..

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

DC prepares ahead of expected large protest

Military vehicles and officers in fatigues are closing off much of downtown Washington, DC to traffic ahead of what are expected to be the largest protests in the city yet over the killing of George Floyd. The blocks inside the perimeter su...

Delhi health infra should be used for its residents only: Panel formed by AAP govt

A five-member panel constituted by the Delhi government has suggested that the health infrastructure of the city should be used only for treating residents of the national capital, in view of the raging COVID-19 crisis, sources said on Satu...

Temperatures remain below normal in many regions, several states receive rainfall

Temperatures in many parts of the country were on Saturday recorded to be below normal for this time of the year with a number of areas receiving rainfall and the southwest monsoon is advancing with favourable conditions, the India Meteorol...

Nepal's House of Representatives likely to adopt controversial amendment for new map on June 9

Nepals House of Representatives is set to adopt a constitutional amendment on June 9 for a new political map that includes areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura claimed by it, Nepal media reports said. The constitutional amendment, o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020